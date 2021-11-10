The Squid Game, the most successful series in Netflix history and whose popularity continues to this day, will have second season. This was confirmed by Hwang Dong-hyuk, director and creator of the series, in an interview with Asssociated Press. The announcement comes precisely at a time when the audience has expressed their desire to see a continuation of Seong Gi-hun’s complicated story.

For now, yes, the Korean creative did not advance any premiere dates for season 2. It is evident that the production did not expect such a positive reception of the first episodes and, therefore, it was not clear if there would be a second part. “There has been a lot of pressure, a lot of demand and a lot of love for a second season… So I almost feel like we are left with no choice,” Dong-hyuk stated.

What can we expect from the second season of The Squid Game? Although Hwang Dong-hyuk did not want to go into narrative terms, he did anticipate that Lee Jung-jae to reprise his role as Seong Gi-hun. In fact, he said that the character will return to “do something for the world.” Recall that the final episode ended with the aforementioned leaving the Seoul airport to, apparently, look for those responsible for the game and take revenge.

Since then, The Squid Game left the door open to a continuation. Another point to consider, and which is part of some theories, is that Detective Hwang Jun-ho may not have died. This belief is based on the fact that the series did not show the character’s fall after the shooting of his brother – and organizer of the games. Also, Wi Ha-jun, the actor responsible for playing him, recently stated that he would like to return to his role:

“I’m dying to know what happened to him [al detective]. I want him to come back alive, find his brother and ask him a lot of questions. As a brother, I would ask him sincerely. As a detective, I also want to explore the general secrets behind the game. I really hope to see Jun-ho come back alive and explore all these questions. I also hope to see a more brotherly side to their relationship. “

To be honest, the confirmation of the second season of The Squid Game it was just matter of time. After all, Netflix was not going to miss a new gold mine.