There are recipes that are lost in time and that are the result of tradition and popular evolution through the centuries. And there are others that arise almost by chance, which, without really knowing how, quickly become one of the most beloved dishes of a population. Not infrequently these are associated with concepts such as comfort food or old-fashioned cuisine, and they often test the taste buds of outsiders. It is the case of Flygande jacob, revered in Sweden, and with a somewhat peculiar list of ingredients.

Chicken breast, natural banana, whipped cream mixed with spicy sauce from the pot, fried bacon and peanuts are the protagonists of the aforementioned dish, usually cooked in layers in the oven and that it is usually accompanied with white rice. It is not exactly the concept of Scandinavian gastronomy that the world has of Swedish cuisine, but there are many families who still enjoy it with affection and nostalgia.

An improvised recipe

The Flygande jacob or “Jacobo volador” was born from the pure improvisation of its creator in the 70s of the last century. It is one more example of so many Today iconic dishes that were born by chanceOut of necessity or accident, like the Cobb salad or the chocolate brownie. But in this case the author was not even professionally dedicated to cooking, as he was an air cargo worker at the airport.

Ran the year 1976 when Ove Jacobsson found himself in the position of having nothing prepared for bring to the common neighborhood party. In the purest style of the American suburbs (potluck), the idea was for each guest to contribute some homemade elaboration to share among all, but Jacobsson was forced to improvise with what he was able to gather in his kitchen.

So, using the leftover chicken from the fridge and other ingredients that he thought would go well together, he gave birth to his creation after passing the dish through the oven, adding bacon and peanuts as a finishing touch. The dish was a huge success and won the praise of Anders Tunberg, neighbor and editor of the culinary magazine ‘Allt om Mat‘(‘ All about food ‘). A happy coincidence that would make history.

Animated by Tunberg, Jacobsson wrote and sent the recipe to the publication, which featured it with honors on its pages in the September issue. Baptized the work playing with his professional occupation and his own last name, the name is also said to be an allusion to Gösta Jacobsson, a famous long-distance runner.

The reasons for success: a new society

Praised for the article, the dish was an almost instantaneous triumph and soon found its way into Swedish society at the time. But the reasons for its success were not limited to the fact that it seemed to be really good; the time you were born had a lot to do with his rise as a culinary and popular icon of the country.

The decade of 1970 It was a transformative stage on many levels in many western countries, also reaching cultures such as the Japanese. After the tough postwar years and economic recovery, The United States resurfaced as a power already a few years before creating a new aspirational model of society, so well reflected, utopianly, in audiovisual fiction.

Middle-class families, devoted housewives to her husband and children, beautiful suburban homes with their gardens and neighborhood parties, modern appliances, diners and family restaurants, shiny cars, new processed products (that made life easier), Hollywood movies … The american way of life, with the consumer society in all its splendorIt was destined to spread throughout the world.

Sweden underwent its particular transformation precisely in the 60-70s, with an opening to the rest of the world and embracing suburban culture for a more affluent middle class that now demanded new comforts and little luxuries. Architecture, urbanism, interior design and appliances reflected that change, and so did the kitchen.

They started to arrive products from other parts of the world, appearing in the Swedish markets such exotic foods as tropical fruits, distant spices and condiments of all kinds and conditions. In reality, it is the same process that many other countries went through in the second half of the 20th century, such as Switzerland, where the curious Casimir riz is almost a national dish. Pineapple pizza and Japanese Neapolitan spaghetti are two more examples of this process.

The Flygande jacob saw the light as a fortunate reflection of all this context, passing through the filter of the peculiar Swedish culinary taste.

Why you still like

Although, seen from the outside, it may sound a bit of a freak or dirty little boy playing in the kitchen, we cannot so freely judge this Flygande jacob. Our old recipe book is full of recipes, let’s say, outdated, which also they are daughters of their time. And that, despite everything, are still successful when they prepare today, albeit in an exercise in nostalgia or as ironic fun.

Beyond that childish comfort that these flavors awaken, this is a dish that works, at least for the Swedish palate. The mixture is not so crazy: chicken and banana pair very well, the milk fat in the cream provides creaminess and a golden gratin that unifies the whole, with the extra flavor of aromatic dressings, even if they are from the boat. And everyone knows that the crispiness of bacon and peanuts enhance almost any recipe, adding flavor and texture.

The recipe highlights another very typical quality of Swedish cuisine: the contrast of salty and sweet elements, common also in other European gastronomies. Enhancing meats and fish with dairy sauces, hints of fruit, and sweeter flavors can be risky, but when it works, it’s a feast for the palate.

If we add the simplicity of the recipe, how inexpensive it is and how much it spreads to serve many servings or family celebrations to its taste qualities, we have the keys to your success. It is a dish that children tend to like very much and that continues to generate good acceptance among adults, still present in restaurant and cafeteria menus, with pre-cooked versions that make it even easier to prepare.

But deep down it is one of those humble and popular recipes, of which each family has its own version with a touch that makes it unique. Like our macaroni and chorizo ​​or the so reinvented Russian salad.

The original recipe of Flygande jakob

Preheat the oven at 220ºC. Shred the meat of the chickens, without skin or bones, and place at the bottom of an ovenproof dish. Sprinkle with the salad dressing. Peel the bananas and cut lengthwise in half, lengthwise. Then cut each of the halves into four pieces. Distribute over the chicken. Whip the cream almost until completely assembled and mix with the hot sauce. Completely cover the chicken and the banana with it. Gratin in the oven for 20 minutes. Meanwhile, cut the bacon into small pieces and fry in a pan until crisp. Drain on paper towels. Add to the baked dish along with the peanuts. Serve with cooked white rice, and salad (optional).

