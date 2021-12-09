In this sense and in order that people interested in obtaining a loan are alert, the Condusef exposed the modus operandi of the impersonators, which is usually the following:

1. Those affected state that a person contacts them by phone or through social networks offering them immediate credits, with few requirements and with small monthly payments to make them attractive.

2. They use information such as company name, addresses, telephone numbers and corporate image (logos) of duly authorized and registered financial entities, to impersonate them.

3. They ask their victims to send their personal information via WhatsApp, putting your personal data at risk.

Four. They ask for advances of money in cash or by deposit to a bank account with the supposed purpose of managing it, advance monthly payments, pay opening expenses or as a guarantee guarantee, generally for the equivalent of 10% of the total amount of the requested loan, which can be from one thousand to two hundred thousand pesos.

5. However, when victims make deposits to the designated account, they do not receive the credit and it is impossible to locate the promoters. It is when they discover that they have been deceived.