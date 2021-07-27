Since October 1, 2020, the Coast Guard has intercepted 595 Cubans at sea compared to 49 intercepted in the entire fiscal year 2020 and 313 in 2019. EFE / Mark Barney / File



Miami, Jul 27 (EFE) .- The US Coast Guard repatriated 27 Cuban immigrants this Tuesday as a result of 2 interceptions off the coast of Florida, while the increase in this type of actions at sea continues compared to 2020 and 2019, the institution reported.

The Coast Guard intervention that led to the custody of 22 Cubans, the largest, occurred last Friday, when agents intercepted an overloaded 21-foot-long (6 meters) boat 7 miles (11 kilometers) south from Key West, in the southern tip of Florida.

Another precarious boat, a raft, with 5 people on board, was intercepted last Saturday about 15 miles (24 kilometers) from Islamorada, in the Keys as well.

All of them were transferred to Coast Guard ships in “good health,” a statement said.

“Going to sea in unsafe vessels is dangerous and can result in loss of human life,” Adam Chamie, commander of the Key West Coast Guard Sector, said in a statement.

The Coast Guard continually warns of the danger of “these trips that often take place in very unsuitable vessels and can be deadly.”

This month, 9 Cuban immigrants disappeared after the raft in which 22 people were sailing capsized west of Key West, despite the fact that the US Coast Guard immediately launched a search operation.

Since October 1, 2020, the Coast Guard has intercepted 595 Cubans at sea compared to 49 intercepted in the entire fiscal year 2020 and 313 in 2019.

According to figures provided by the US authorities, in fiscal year 2018 the number reached 259, while in 2017 and 2016 1,468 and 5,396 Cuban immigrants were intercepted at sea, respectively.

The door of entry for Cubans without legal permits to the United States was open until January 12, 2017, when then-President Barack Obama withdrew their immigration benefits by canceling this policy by executive order.

Since then, Cubans who enter the United States illegally do not have a temporary residence permit and, if they request political asylum, they will have to request it under the same conditions as other immigrants.