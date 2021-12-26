The musician Vicente Fernández Gómez and his sons Alejandro, Vicente and Gerardo Fernández Abarca, linked to ranchera music, created companies dedicated to the production and sale of tequila, avocado, alcoholic beverages, key rings, perfumes, fragrances, as well as companies dedicated to the organization of musical shows, real estate developments and technology.

Vicente Fernández Gómez, who was the recipient of the Oye, Billboard and Grammys awards for Best Ranchero Album and Ranchero Artist of the Year, created more than 33 commercial brands to sell souvenirs and other products to his fans and the general public, according to information available from Forbes Mexico.

El Charro de Huentitán entered the marketing world in 2003, when he registered the trademark Vicente Fernandez to manufacture and sell clothing, footwear, hats, perfumes, fragrances, tequila, paper, cardboard, printing characters, printing clichés, printed material, magazines, portraits and calendars, as well as to offer entertainment services provided by entertainers, educational, sports and cultural activities.

Read: Photogallery: Work and life of Vicente Fernández

The son of Ramón Fernández and Paula Gómez de Fernández created the brand VFG, which is used for manufacture and market key rings, tequila, handbags, wallets, purses, hand letters, luggage items, carrying bag, paper, cardboard, printed matter, apparel, footwear, hats and offer advertising services, business management, administration commercial.

Vicente Fernández was born on February 17, 1940, in Huentitán el Alto, in Jalisco, and since the 6 years of his life he was already interested in music.

At age 14, the Jalisco musician began his history and career with first place in an amateur singing contest. That was the first of many accolades he would earn throughout his life.

In 1963, Vicente Fernández suffered a blow in his life, after the death of his 47-year-old mother. And that same year he married María del Refugio Abarca Villaseñor, “Cuquita”.

In his eagerness to become a renowned singer, he began to play at private parties and restaurants, as well as at the age of 24 he joined Pepe Mendoza’s Mariachi Amanecer de México and then José Luis Aguilar’s Mariachi.

Later, he moved to Mexico City in order to boost his singing career, for which he began to knock on the doors of the main record companies without obtaining favorable results. He does not give up and continues to work in the Garibaldi.

Through the brand Chente Fernandez they offer services of musical performances, organization of musical concerts, services of entertainers. And with the stamp of Don Vicente they manufacture alcoholic beverages and tequila.

Other brands created by “El Rey de la Música Ranchera” are Vicente Fernández the Goodbye of a great Y An Aztec in the Azteca.

Vicente Fernández, who died on December 12, 2021, is the majority shareholder of the companies: Livestock Rancho la Ciénega and El Caminante Air Taxi.

The other Fernández

Alejandro Fernández Abarca, the interpreter and singer of different genres ranging from ranchera music, mariachi, Latin and romantic ballads, is the owner of 15 commercial brands and a partner and owner in some 20 companies based in Guadalajara.

The ranchera musician, who studied architecture at the Universidad del Valle de Atemajac, Guadalajara campus, before venturing into the entertainment world, created the brand Flower by AF to offer advertising services, business management, business administration, as well as for the production and sale of natural plants and flowers.

Another of Alejandro Fernández’s brands is MPT Entertainment For Value, which offers education, training, entertainment, sports and cultural activities. Via The foal manufactures and sells clothing, footwear, headgear and alcoholic beverages.

AF Alejandro Fernandez is a brand dedicated to offering precious metals and their alloys, as well as products made from these materials or plated not included in other classes, jewelery, costume jewelery, precious stones, horological and chronometric instruments.

Vicente Fernández’s son owns the brands Alejandro Fernández I am Mexico, AF, #ShavingthePotrillo, #AFestejaralpotrillo, Two worlds, Alejandro Fernández El Potrillo Y Let it be assembled.

Alejandro and Gerardo Vicente Fernández Abarca are partners in the companies Inmobiliaria el Jilguero, Organización de Espectáculos de Occidente, Executive Connection GDL, Desarrolladora Santa Fe-Zapopan, Inmobiliaria Ferabar and Grupo Cavae.

Gerardo Fernández Abarca owns 20 trademarks such as lto Arena VFG, that offers production services and organization of shows, presentation of entertainment shows.

Vicente Fernández’s son owns the stamp VFG, which offers education, training, entertainment services, sports and cultural activities, as well as alcoholic beverages, footwear, clothing and headgear The Three Foals.

Fernández Abarca registered the brands of tequila: There are blacks … Even the mules are good, the tighter mules and the more mules … More good !; Don’t yell at him mijo, don’t yell at him; In this life, a good rancher must have two things: a good old woman and a good mule; that the mule is not very old and that the old woman is not very mule; Shorty at the end of the two, you will be the one who loses the most, because I, I can love many as I loved you, but you … No one will ever love you the way I loved you; Just as there are two classes of people, the rich very poor and the poor very rich.

Via Los 3 foals offers services to provide food and beverages, country bar restaurant, handbags, leather travel bags, leather bags and wallets, handbags, purse bags and pocket wallets, guacamole, avocado, avocado sauce and avocado oil.

Gerardo Fernández Abarca It is the majority shareholder in the companies Gerimusic, Technology in Real Estate Projects, GF Event, Importaciones Los Tres Potrillos, Marketing in Restaurant.

Vicente Fernández Abarca is the owner of the brands Vicente Fernández JR, which manufacture and sell perfumery, entertainment, training, cultural activities, organization of live concerts, clothing, footwear, headgear and tequila.

He also owns the Maraviri firm and is a partner with his brother. Alejandro Fernández Abarca in the firms Technology in Real Estate Projects, Ironing Services, Unicenter, Transhine, Meijun, Application Administration, Fast Progress Holding, Prosperidad y Finanzas, Famfer Inmobiliaria, APP Leadership, Digital Command, Open Growth and Chixen.

* This note was originally published on December 13, 2021.

Follow us on Google News to stay always informed