It is the first terminal of the Asian technology giant to receive the name of the subdivision of Redmi . It is quite curious that it includes in its name the term ‘Rice’, that is, rice translated into Spanish, which is directly related to the meaning of the firm’s name.

Since then we have witnessed launches of all kinds and for all ranges. Some with their pluses and minuses, but always meeting praiseworthy standards of effectiveness. That is why today we have to review what are the best mobiles ever from Xiaomi .

It reached the market through a circulation of 100,000 units They were soon sold out given their low price of $ 130 to change. At that time it already began to bet on processors MediaTek. A company that continues to have a presence today in Xiaomi. Unfortunately, in Spain we could not enjoy it.

Xiaomi Mi A1

It was one of the most revolutionary devices of the Chinese brand, since it arrived without its own customization layer, MIUI. This carries the possibility of to enjoy of the virtues of a pure operating system as it is Android One.

To understand the scope of this device, it must be taken into account that they are still being seen today, although the last of this series has been characterized by its multitude of problems. Even so, this cheap Xiaomi Mi A1 landed in Europe with a scandal price close to 200 and euros. In addition to a more than considerable performance with its Snapdragon 625.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8

It was one of the Xiaomi best sellers in Spain. This has been possible thanks to the spectacular value for money it offers for properties that, at the time of its launch, were difficult to see in another low-cost terminal.

One of the features that stand out most of the characteristics of this Redmi Note 8 is its Snapdragon 665 processor. A particularity pretty top that provided abysmal power in an entry-level smartphone.

Xiaomi Mi Mix

Xiaomi needed the help of Black Shark for the development of the screen of this Xiaomi Mi Mix. We talk about one of the mobiles more curious as for the design refers, since it had an edge in its lower area, while the rest were “All screen”. In fact, it was the first phone ever to have a screen without frames.

Unfortunately, it did not prosper considerably, although quite recently the entity revived this series this year with the arrival of the Xiaomi Mi Mix 4, which is only available for purchase in China.

Xiaomi Mi 9T

In 2019, one of the most popular phones in the sector arrived. Mainly, because he was one of the first to remove the notch and almost all the frames from his screen. It was also the brand’s first device to introduce a hidden camera inside the cell phone.

However, this property was not maintained in future releases because considerably increased the price of its manufacture.

Xiaomi Mi 5

In 2016, one of Xiaomi’s smartphones landed unofficially, causing a sensation among users. Its about first high-end of the company that maintained a design similar to the best sellers of that time.

This coupled with his perfect performance In all senses, and at its low price of around 400 euros, the firm made the leap to Spain, where it was well received.

Pocophone F1

The emergence of the independent subdivision of Xiaomi currently known as LITTLE BIT It was given through the Pocophone F1. A high-end feature phone with the odd cut in certain sections.

The success was huge Due to the enormous power that it offered and the capabilities that MIUI already showed at that time.