The latest generation of mobile communications continues its expansion at a good pace, already beginning the first steps to obtain native 5G SA, not the one that uses 4G infrastructures (5G NSA). But now, good news comes from Europe because operators will be able to receive help where deployment was most difficult, in rural areas.

Until now, Europe did not allow the subsidy for the deployment of infrastructures in active networks, signal transmitters and receivers for 5G to become a reality. But now the criterion has changed and there are changes from Europe that directly affect the UNICO Plan of the Government. Of course, we are facing a non-definitive acceptance and we will still have to wait a few months, until 2022.

Europe changes the criteria and rural areas will have 5G earlier than expected

According to Expansión, the European Commission has changed its policy regarding public subsidies for the expansion of 5G in rural areas. Specifically, with regard to subsidize the installation of active networks, which cover the equipment for the emission and reception of electromagnetic waves that operate on the 5G frequency.

Spain was already in negotiations with Europe with a view to the approval of funds to bring 5G to ’emptied Spain’. The Spanish Government was drawing up with Europe the distribution of the 70,000 million euros that will be received on the occasion of the ‘Recovery Plan’ and that would allow to deliver part of the money to the operators to face the cost of antennas and other equipment to generate mobile coverage of 5G in these areas.

With the more than probable approval of these aids by the European Commission, whose final mark will be reflected in 2022, Spain will have to reassemble your support plan. A plan that, on the other hand, will have to be delayed until 2022 instead of being launched in 2021 as planned. The Government will wait for Europe to give the green light to the redistribution of funds in order to launch the expansion of 5G in rural areas.

This reorganization of European policy towards subsidies will benefit nearly 200,000 inhabitants of areas who will now see the expansion of 5G coverage in their homes intensify. The change in said policy will also allow bring aid to municipalities with up to 10,000 inhabitants.

