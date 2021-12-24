

Dec 23, 2021 at 7:18 PM CET



Serie A reaches the halfway point of the competition. Inter is running as the big favorite after reaping a winning streak that has left Milan and Naples behind, who started as the big favorites in a spectacular start for both.

19 days go a long way, and some names already stand out in one of the best leagues on the old continent. Handanovic, with a 77.9% percentage in stops, is being the best in the goals of the Italian competition.

Square, as a defender with the most chances created, Bremer, player who has achieved the most recoveries, De Ligt, the only player with more than 700 minutes that nobody has managed to dribble, and Theo Hernandez, being the defender with the most assists, make up the best defensive line in this Christmas break.

Talent and youth up front

Fabián Ruiz, Brozovic and Calhanoglou are the names that stand out in the middle. Spanish averages 41 successful passes per game, more than any other player. The Croatian is the League player with more passes attempted, while Turk is the media that has been involved in more goals, thirteen.

Three more names stand out above. Pasalic, attend or dial every 88 minutes. Vlahovic is the top scorer with 16 goals, and Gio simeone He is the player with the highest percentage of success in the shots in the league, 37.5% of the shots end in a goal.