To be able to use the mobile in the case of the glasses, it is necessary to download an application or have games prepared with that content. Some smartphones are already VR ready and they are capable of detecting movement, thus allowing the user to interact with the environment.

Compatibility : the most important point of all is that our mobile device is compatible with the product that we are going to purchase. It will be useless if they are the best virtual reality glasses if then our phone will not enter or is designed for a specific operating system. Therefore, you should check that both the size and the software of your mobile are compatible with the glasses you want.

That they fit : if you can't spend even a minute with your glasses on, or you end up with marks on your face, maybe you haven't chosen well. We do not all have the same face shape, and some can adapt better than others. Therefore, it will be important that you know if the accessory that we want has the possibility of adjusting, not only the helmet itself, but also the 3D optics with which we will see the screen of the mobile device. Although, the ideal in these cases will always be to try them, but if you cannot, you have to make sure that the bridge for the nose is wide, the straps must be adjustable and made of a soft and elastic material.

Additional features : we cannot forget that some of these products not only have their own VR lenses and now, but also come with their own headphones. In addition, in some cases we will also have a remote control to enjoy virtual reality even more.

Price: another fundamental point that we will have to pay attention to, yes or yes, will be the price, that is, the cost that we will have to do. Therefore, we must assess the previous points before finally buying VR glasses.

The most top

Inside this, we will show you the most premium options that we will be able to find. Not only for its design, but for its quality when it comes to enjoying virtual reality. Also, these options will have different prices, so it won’t be a problem. And, in addition, some will have remote controls to improve the virtual experience.

Glasses by APKLVSR

We are before the first VR glasses, in this case we will also have both headphones that can be adjusted at all times, such as a wireless control. As for its compatibility, it will serve us for those smartphones that have a size between 4.7 and 6.3 inches, so it will not matter if it has the Google or Apple operating system. We can also adjust not only the headphones that comes with 3D surround sound, but we are also faced with a product that will allow us to adjust the headband itself to our needs. And all for only 45.99 euros.

By FIYAPOO

This particular accessory comes with stereo headphones to further enhance immersion in virtual reality. This option is compatible with both Android and iOS phones that are between 4.7 inches and 6.53 inches in size. Of course, you must bear in mind that it does not have any type of remote control or control. The positive side is that both the glasses themselves and the fasteners can be adjusted at all times. Finally, its price will be 46.99 euros.

Oculus Quest 2

We are facing one of the most expensive options, but one of the highest quality they will offer us. In addition, that we can start this accessory for both Android and iPhone mobilesAll you have to do is download your app to start enjoying the experience.

We are facing autonomous glasses, but they will be worth it anyway, since we can use them from our mobile phone. We will have a 1,920 x 1832 resolution for each eye with a rate of 90Hz, so in this case we will not depend on the quality shown by the touch panel of our phone. It uses Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1 and has a USB C port. In addition, it comes with two controllers to be able to play different games, for example. However, we will have to pay up to 349 euros for them.

The cheapest

Testing VR will not always require a large sum of money to be spent. And it is that we will find ourselves different affordable optionss with which we can try virtual reality without spending a fortune. However, we will be facing options with more uncomfortable designs, no sound of its own, controllers and even that we must assemble ourselves. Of course, they will not exceed 12 euros.

VR Box

The visor is made of plastic and polycarbonate, in addition to being compatible with both Android and iOS. Of course, we must bear in mind that the size of our phone should be between 4.7 to 6 inches. It also has three elastic straps that can be adjusted to our needs. Yes, for its price of 8.85 euros, the quality of its optics will not be the best, but if you do not want to spend a lot of money it will be one of the most affordable options.

Splaks Glasses

This accessory will serve us both for mobiles with the Google and Apple operating systems. In addition, it will be compatible with all those devices that have a range between 4 and 6 inches. Of course, we will have to assemble them ourselves. And, because only they will cost us 9.99 euros, we will not have a wireless controller or headphones. Therefore, it would only be a good option to try virtual reality first.

Google cardboard

We are facing the cheapest option of all that we will find in the VR glasses market today. More than anything, because they are made of cardboard. As for its compatibility, it will be used for all smartphones that have between 4 and 6 inches. As we said, they are the cheapest and easiest to find. Therefore, the Google CardBoard (11.79 euros) will be easy to assemble, in addition to having an NFC Tag and velcro for use. And, they are compatible for both iOS and Android.

Our recommendation

Here it will not depend so much on the money you are willing to spend, since there is only one option that exceeds 300 euros. Of course, it will be a good option if you want to enjoy a high quality virtual reality. But, if what you want is to immerse yourself in this world from time to time, the rest of the options will be for you.

In addition, for a little more money you can buy glasses that have both your own headphones and remote controllers, so you can do much more than just move your head. Therefore, we recommend the following product, both for its compatibility and characteristics: FIYAPOO glasses.