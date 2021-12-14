The situations are diverse and by reading the testimonies of those affected we realize that the problem is not the same for everyone, although they do have in common that although conversations or groups are not affected, they do. files suffer from the problem . Although we have recently generated a WhatsApp backup on the mobile, when updating to Android 11, it will not be able to find it on the smartphone.

An error that has not gone unnoticed in the forums due to the many complaints it has received. So much so that Lenovo itself, has had to give through its moderators a solution that allows us to return to use WhatsApp on your smartphone normally without having to resort to resetting the entire phone, which also works, but would make us lose all the files.

In other cases, the problem is even worse since you cannot download new photos or videos that are shared with us. This puts us on alert, because we can come to think that it is that we do not have enough memory or that we have no connection when we stop to think for several minutes. However, the culprit is again a problem of the many bugs that Android 11 has since it was introduced.

As we have found out, both in Motorola and Nokia mobiles, the key is that when the system is updated, WhatsApp items are moved to another location internal memory. This causes the messaging app not to be able to locate the items and not know where to save them, thus blocking the sending of photos, videos or even audios. An error that can make us turn thousands of times.

Therefore, really all the files are still on the mobile and if we access the file manager or connect the mobile to the computer we can find them.

It can be fixed

We can choose two different paths that lead us to the solution. The first one is the simplest, although before this we have to move all the photos to another memory unit so as not to lose the files. We will do this by connecting the USB cable to a computer for example and entering Internal storage> WhatsApp> Media, where we are going to cut all the photos or elements that matter to us.

To later continue with this process:

We enter Settings. We go down to Applications. We select WhatsApp. Click on Storage. We choose to clear cache and data.

If that is not enough or you prefer another method that does not require extracting the files, what we will do is this: