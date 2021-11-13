The high competition in the telecommunications market has made the internet connection at home has greatly reduced prices, while browsing speed has continued to increase. And if five years ago, the best rates with fiber and mobile offered 50 Mbps and mobile without calls from about 40 euros, in 2021 the prices are below 30 euros and they include faster fiber and much more complete mobile.

To know the best offers from the cheapest operators, we are going to review the conditions, details, and final prices of fiber connections that exist below 30 euros, to know differences and advantages of each operator.

Digi, Simyo, Lowi and O2 have the cheapest deals on fiber and mobile

The price of access to the combined fiber and mobile is currently at approximately 30 euros, and Simyo is the one who heads the most interesting offer, with 14 GB cumulative and unlimited minutes on mobile, 100 Mbps fiber, and the possibility of buying mobile phones in installments, for 28.99 euros.

For 1 euro more, Digi offers the triple fiber speed, but only 8 GB cumulative, while O2 and Lowi reach 10 GB cumulative, although their fiber remains at the same 100 Mbps as Simyo. Instead, O2 is the only one that includes landline with unlimited calls and the only one that does not accumulate gigs, while Lowi is the one that offers the cheaper additional mobile lines.

In the case of the MásMóvil group, Pepephone does not offer such a cheap access rate at the moment, and although we do find an alternative in Llamaya, its 50 Mbps fiber and 5 GB mobile make it have the least interesting combination.

The conditions of the operators with fiber and mobile for 30 euros or less, they are as detailed in the comparative graph:

Finetwork, Digi and Vadavo have the cheapest deals on fiber only

Although the cheapest mobile and fiber bundles seen so far are particularly inexpensive, it is still possible to further reduce the price if you dispense with the mobile line. In this case, the cheapest fiber-only connections are available from 15 euros a month in a promotional way with Movistar, Vodafone and Orange; or from 20.90 euros per month with final price in the cheapest MVNOs.

Specifically, Finetwork and Vadavo will be the operators with the minimum price of fiber, offering 100 Mbps symmetric for 20.90 euros. Going up the speed, the 300 Mbps symmetric from Digi, Finetwork and Vadavo for 25 euros are the cheapest, while Digi and Oléphone also offer the possibility of contracting 1,000 Mbps fiber for 30 euros.

The fastest fiber is available for 30 euros, without mobile phone included

Of these operators, Digi, Vadavo and Jazztel allow adding landline optionally with unlimited calls for 3 euros, none of them offers TV, most use CG-NAT although it is possible to deactivate it in Digi for 1 euro. Refering to permanenceDigi only forces you to stay for three months, while most of its competitors bet on the traditional 12 months.

In the rest of the operators, although they also offer fiber-only rates, their tight conditions push them to contract a combination of fiber and mobile for little more. The fiber-only rates below 30 euros, they are as detailed in the comparative graph: