A drill is a must-have tool for certain DIY tasks. With these drills you will not have any problem when drilling and screwing.

Among the tools that cannot be missing in any house we could say that there is the drill. Ok, when making a hole you can use a hammer and a nail, but it requires more effort and if DIY is not your thing, it may not turn out as you expected. Also, with a drill you can also screw and even sand, although for the latter you need to buy an accessory. As for the price, you can find quite a few models that are cheap and they do their job perfectly.

Which drill to choose

When you are going to buy a drill, you have to bear in mind that a corded model is not the same as a cordless one in terms of features. Well, while they both serve the same purpose, there are some differences that in some cases are significant. A corded drill is lighter and more powerful than a cordless drill. When it is connected to an electrical outlet there is no limitation in terms of power, so the rotation speed is higher as it has a much more capable motor. This is something to consider depending on the type of material you need to drill. For example, him Metabo SBEV 1000-2 it has power to give and take.

A cordless drill it is heavier than a corded one due to the battery. In addition, it is usually more expensive. Then there is the issue of the engine. They can not put one so powerful because battery autonomy would plummet. Nevertheless, offers more freedom when working. You don’t have to search for a plug or use an extension cord if the cord isn’t long enough. If you are worried about the price, don’t panic, you can find some very cheap models. In fact, the HYCHIKA firm has a drill that is not bad at all, and it is none other than the model CD190. It has a 2,000 mAh battery, 2 speeds and includes 22 accessories.

In the end, the choice of the type of drill It will depend on the use that we are going to give it. If it is for heavy work, where you have to drill a material that is very hard, then your thing is to buy one with a cable and that has a very powerful motor. If it is for more basic tasks, such as drilling a hole in the wall to hang a picture, a battery pack is more than enough. On the latter, I want to make a point. There are some cordless drills that offer a great performance and what have been designed for professional use, without further ado, the Bosch Professional GSB 18V-55.

Corded drills

By needing an outlet to work you forget the problem of autonomy that have cordless drills. Another thing to keep in mind is that they usually have a more powerful engine.

Black + Decker BEH710K-QS

Black + Decker has many quality products and this corded drill was not going to be less. With 710 watts of power you will not have any problem when carrying out any DIY task, either when it comes to drilling into wood, metal, or masonry. To reduce fatigue, it has a switch that allows the trigger to be locked. Includes a briefcase, a side handle and 4 bits.

Know more: Black + Decker BEH710K-QS

MAKITA HP1631KX3

A highly recommended brand when buying a drill is MAKITA. This time we will see the HP1631KX3 model. It is quite compact and at the performance is outstanding. In terms of power, we are talking about a 710 watt motor. To facilitate includes the briefcase. By the way, in said briefcase we find a wide variety of bits and tips.

Know more: MAKITA HP1631KX3

Bosch EasyImpact 550

Speaking of drills, one of the Bosch brand could not be missing. If you don’t need a very powerful one, you have to take a look at the EasyImpact 550 model. It stands out for its low weight and ergonomic design. It has a 550 watt motor that allows simple holes to be drilled in most materials. In addition, it has a electronic regulator that allows to dose the speed to make starting a piercing easier. The non-slip handle could not be missing either.

Know more: Bosch EasyImpact 550

Einhell TC-ID 1000 E

If you are looking for a very powerful drill, here is one. The 1,010 watts of power The Einhell TC-ID 1000 E can handle it all. There is no wall that resists. You can work on wood, concrete and metal surfaces. While you are using it you can vary the power to suit your needs. Finishes are of high quality to ensure durability.

Know more: Einhell TC-ID 1000 E

Bosch UniversalImpact 700

This drill (700 watts) from Bosch can drill into wood, concrete and steel without much effort, as well as screwing. It is worth mentioning that it has an improved impact mechanism that makes drilling possible 20% faster. To facilitate the work has a additional handle which is helpful. Finally, it is worth noting the possibility of setting the drilling depth by pressing a single button. This is possible thanks to the depth stop.

Know more: Bosch UniversalImpact 700

Metabo SBEV 1000-2

We move on to a more professional drilling with this model from the Metabo brand. To begin with, it is very robust and it has been designed to dissipate heat efficiently. The engine, of 1,000 wattsIt is very well protected so that dust does not enter, thus its durability is greater. It includes the briefcase, something very useful to facilitate its transport.

Know more: Metabo SBEV 1000-2

Cordless Drills

Working without cables is always a pleasure and you have more freedom of movement. With these drills you can carry out any DIY task without any problem. Now, it never hurts to have a spare battery so as not to be left half.

DeWalt DCD795D2-QW

This hammer drill is powered by an 18 volt lithium battery and gross power is provided by a 360 watt brushless motor. It is capable of reaching 34,000 impacts per minute when we carry out concrete and masonry work. When it comes to using it, it is quite comfortable to have a ultra compact design and be very light. Along with the drill comes a TSTAK case, charger and 2 XR Li-on batteries.

Know more: DeWalt DCD795D2-QW

Bosch UniversalImpact Drill Hammer

It’s time to see a battery powered Bosch drill, so you don’t have to rely on a plug. This 3-in-1 model, Screws, Drills and Hammer Drills, makes one of a 18 volt battery to work. This battery is interchangeable, so you can always have a spare to continue working without depending on the charger. Regarding the idle speed, it all depends on the speed: 1st between 0 and 440 rpm and 2nd between 440 and 1450 rpm.

Know more: Bosch UniversalImpact Drill Hammer

HYCHIKA drill

Like the HYCHIKA brand you are not familiar with, however, it is an alternative that deserves to be considered. You just have to see the characteristics of this drill. You can drill into wood, metal and plastic like nothing else. The 2,000 mAh lithium battery and 18 volts it uses recharges in 1 hour. Of course, in the transport bag we find the charger, several bits and other accessories that are essential for DIY tasks.

Know more: HYCHIKA drill

Makita Bhp 453

Made in Germany, this compact drill is powered by a 18 volt battery that has a torque 42 Nm. It has drilling position and automatic chuck. With two percussion speeds and great autonomy, this product is not bad at all if you are looking for something basic.

Know more: Makita Bhp 453

Bosch Professional GSB 18V-55

Bosch is a brand synonymous with quality and the product that you will see below will not leave you indifferent. He is able to drill, screw and strike with a diameter of up to 35 mm thanks to the 55 Nm of its brushless motor. To facilitate work in low light conditions it has LED lighting. In the case where the drill comes we also find two batteries, a belt clip, a quick charger and a 35-piece accessory set.

Know more: Bosch Professional GSB 18V-55

Black + Decker BDCHD18S32-QW

Let’s move on to another lightweight, powerful drill with quite an eye-catching design. This model from the Black + Decker brand has everything you need to make any job you plan to do a success. Your engine offers a maximum torque of 26 Nm and has a 10 position torque control.

Know more: Black + Decker BDCHD18S32-QW

So far this brief review of the best drills. As you can see, there is enough variety and for all budgets. It doesn’t take a big outlay to have one of these DIY tools, especially if you are looking for a drill that is not for professional use.

