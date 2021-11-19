A glass iPhone? It could be Apple's new bet

Renew not to die. Undoubtedly, on more than one occasion this has been Apple’s premise, which from chips to more powerful versions of iPhone seeks to improve the experience of its users to stay on top of innovation.

Although it is true that the functions and performance of any will be key to winning a privileged place in the market, the reality is that this is not all.

Perhaps one of the pioneers in putting design as a vital player in the equation has been Apple, a firm that on more than one occasion has been recognized for the aesthetics of its products that add certain functionality and ease of use.

In this game, it is not strange to discover the intentions of the Cupertino firm to find new design concepts that revolutionize the market and the most recent has to do with glass devices.

Does Apple bet on a glass iPhone?

On more than one occasion, Jony Ive, a former Apple designer, spoke about the possibilities of creating a glass iPhone, which now seems to materialize in a new patent issued to the company.

Accompanied by a similar pantheon but for Apple Watch and Mac Pro, this design puts on the table a device with six glass faces that would include at least a portion, a touch screen.

Specifically, in the patent discovered by Patently apple, the crystal iPhone is described as follows:

“An electronic device includes a six-sided glass enclosure defining an interior volume and comprising a first glass member and a second glass member. The first glass member defines at least a part of a first main side of the six-sided glass enclosure, at least a part of a peripheral side of the six-sided glass enclosure, a first region along the peripheral side and which it has a first thickness and a second region along the peripheral side and having a second thickness different from the first thickness. The second glass member is attached to the first glass member and defines at least a portion of a second major side of the six-sided glass enclosure. The electronic device further includes a touch screen within the interior volume and positioned next to at least a portion of each of the six sides of the six-sided glass enclosure.

A device that may never arrive

In this sense, we are talking about a device that would work under the idea of ​​multiple and extendable screens that is not new.

However, the design proposal is the one that could actually attract the attention of more than one iPhone fanatic, turning the glass smartphone into a cult object given the operational difficulties that a screen on all sides can suppose.

This could undoubtedly be one of those many Apple patents that never manage to become a final product; However, the possibilities that the firm explores to make its iPhone and other products a true experience are striking.