It may be that you do not want to depend on the light to get the rooms of your house very warm and you do not know if you have alternatives. Well, tell you that there are and some extremely interesting, which will allow you not to get cold at all in your home.

Winter is a time when more money is spent, since the fact of putting the heating implies an extra expense, which is difficult for some families to assume and more with the prices of electricity as they are.

It is clear that the high cost of electricity is forcing many users to consider alternatives that do not depend on this element, since, in many cases, it is difficult to maintain and pay current demands.

The data does not lie and it is that in Spain 43% of the energy consumption of homes is produced by heating, so it is not surprising that there are some who renounce electricity as a means and opt for some other shape.

The alternatives that we currently have to avoid having to heat the home depending on electricity, are several and with differences, in some substantial cases, between all of them.

Let’s see which ones in order to have all the data and decide which is the one that best suits our needs.

Bioethanol stoves

This type of stoves, which also they can be chimneysThey are a very good alternative, since they heat the room very well, being a very natural heat.

The price of this type of stoves or fireplaces is usually quite contained so they do not suppose an extreme cost excess, really manageable by any type of economy.

Another positive part is that do not need any installation, so we will not have works or anything similar if we opt for this alternative.

Infrared

This type of heater starts at prices higher than the previous case and is made up of ceramic plates that are installed on the wall, which provide heat in the room by means of infrared irradiation.

We must accept that this type of appliance is connected to the electrical network, but it is true that approximately the 95% of the power is transformed into thermal radiation, so the consumption is really very low.

On the other hand, we have a type of heating in the room that will not generate any type of residue, another good reason to decide on this type of system.

Poly fuel stoves

In this case we can choose those of pellets that are pieces of untreated natural wood that have a cylinder shape and that come from forest residues as well as agricultural ones.

Its acquisition causes a significant outlay, since we are talking about among the 400 and 2,000 euros according to the model we choose. Afterwards, the maintenance cost will be quite normal, since you can get 25 kilos of pellets for about 30 euros.

The kilo of pellets is equivalent to about 5 kW / h of energy and the 25 kilograms are as if we were buying a bottle of butane.

On the other hand, there are those that use almond shells or olive pits to heat, being extremely respectful with the environment.

The price we will have to pay for this type of stove around 1,000 euros with calorific values ​​similar to pellets.

Geothermal heat pumps

This type of renewable boilers use aerothermal technology, heating the water thanks to the thermal exchange with the outside.

This means that it can work like any other type of boiler, generating heat and hot water, with the exception that It will not emit smoke or any type of residue.

The savings with respect to natural gas and diesel is substantially greater, especially with respect to the second, so it can be a good investment for the future, taking into account that the installation is more expensive than that of a normal heating.

The price of this type of heating by geothermal heat pumps It is usually amortized, according to experts, between 5 and 12 years. Knowing this, the decision is up to each one, since it may be that one type of family can make this type of heating really interesting or that, for others, waiting so long is not feasible.

Thermal curtains or other accessories

This is not really a heating system, but an accessory that can help keep heat very effectively and even to that, between less cold from the windows, in any type of room.

We can be talking about prices from about 20 euros, so the investment will not be huge and thanks to these thermal curtains the windows and doors can be insulated so that the heat of the house does not escape.

And all this can be combined even with furniture that comes with special finishes to retain heat, rugs that isolate you from the cold of the floor or systems to place under the doors, especially the one on the street, so that do not get cold from the bottom.

We leave you some examples

Now that we know what are the best alternatives we have to electricity right now to make our house as hot as possible and not get cold at all, it is time to see some examples that could serve you perfectly.

Let’s look at these examples:

With everything we have told you, you can now make a decision on which is the best way to heat your home without depending on electricity, since the prices that this type of energy has now can even be prohibitive for certain users.

Now we only have to analyze which one is best for us, our circumstances, our budget and from there, stop depending on the electricity grid to heat the rooms of our house.