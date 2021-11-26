Perhaps you have thought about taking advantage of Black Friday to finally decide to take the plunge and buy “a real camera”. Well, so that you do not get dizzy by the ads that proclaim discounts that are not such, here you have our selection of the most interesting digital cameras (CSC, DSLR, Bridge and compact) on offer for less than a thousand euros.

Mirrorless cameras

Although it seems incredible, for less than a thousand euros you can get a full-format mirrorless (without lenses, yes) like the one Canon EOS RP. It is the entry model to this range of the well-known brand and is for only 899 euros both on Amazon, El Corte Inglés and MediaMarkt thanks to Black Friday.





In mirrorless models with APS-C sensor, one of the reference models on the market is the Nikon Z50 Thanks to Black Friday, it is at a very good price in several stores. Includes the camera body, a Nikkor Z 16-50mm DX VR lens, a 64GB SD card and a tripod and is for only 859 euros both in El Corte Inglés and in Fnac (for 48 cents more, yes), when its usual price exceeds a thousand euros.





Nikon Z50 – Mirrorless DX Camera, 11 FPS, 4K Video, Tilting Touch Screen, Body Kit with 16-50 DX VR Lens, Black Color

If you are looking for a camera with a compact size but stylish design, take a look at the Fujifilm X-T30 that with an XC15-45 / 3.5-5.6 lens and in this beautiful two-color design is for 949.08 euros on Amazon.





With a similar design, retro-inspired, we have another possibility already with a Micro 4/3 sensor like the one Olympus OM-D E-M10 Mark IIIS that with the M.Zuiko Digital ED 14? 42mm f3.5-5.6 II R optics, plus a M.Zuiko Digital 45mm F1.8 as a gift, is for only 599 euros in the Olympus store (the recommended price of everything exceeds the a thousand euros).





Of the same Micro 4/3 standard, and therefore also sporting a small reflex look, we have a Panasonic Lumix G80 with Lumix Vario 12-60mm / F3.5-5.6 lens for 749.00 euros at Amazon.





Reflex cameras

Of course, you might prefer a more classic SLR camera, an option that may be perfect to begin with (among other things because they tend to be cheaper). In this field we can start by recommending a Nikon D5600 (APS-C sensor) that with an AF-P DX 18-55 mm VR lens comes out for 699 euros in El Corte Inglés thanks to Black Friday (recommended price of 899).





If instead of Nikon you prefer the traditional rival brand, take a look at the Canon EOS 250D that with an 18/55 mm IS STM lens, a backpack and a memory card costs 599 euros in El Corte Inglés thanks to Black Friday, down from the 699 which is its recommended price.





And if you resist the “Canikon tyranny” you have a way out with the Pentax and a model like the Pentax K70 which is at a great price thanks to Black Friday. The body comes out for only 499 euros and with the Pentax 18-55mm WR lens it stays at 599 euros, both in the Pentaxeros store that makes this special offer for Black Friday.





If it does not reach you, you can always opt for simpler options such as one Nikon D3500 with AF-P DX 18-55 VR lens for 499 euros at El Corte Inglés (recommended price of 579).





Of course, to spend as little money as possible you have one Canon EOS 2000D in a kit that includes the 18-55mm f / 3.5-5.6 optics, a bag and a 16GB SD card for 399 euros both in MediaMarkt and in El Corte Inglés (although the bag is different in each store).





Bridge and compact cameras

If you are one of those who goes from complicating life with objectives and others, take a look at this bridge: the Panasonic Lumix FZ300 It offers a 25-600 mm zoom (equiv) and is reduced to 399 euros thanks to MediaMarkt’s Black Friday (the recommended price is 549 euros).





And if what you would like is a compact that fits in your pocket, but with high performance (it has a one-inch sensor and removable viewfinder), you have the Sony RX100 VI for 778.99 euros in PcComponentes, reduced from more than a thousand euros that it has a recommended price.





You can also opt for the Sony RX100 III (somewhat older but also has a removable viewer) for 394 euros instead of the 469 recommended, on Amazon.





And if what you want is to be YouTuber and you are looking for a camera that gives you more than a mobile, take a look at the Sony ZV1 which is reduced to 648.99 euros, when its recommended price rises from 700, thanks to Amazon’s Black Friday.





* Finally, if you are looking for a simple compact but with a good zoom (a 24-720 mm equivalent) you have a Sony WX500 Reduced from 400 to 209 euros on Amazon.





