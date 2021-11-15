Next Friday, November 26, the Black friday, a date when large (and not so large) companies prepare very attractive offers. If you are a big fan of technology and you were waiting for the right moment to renew your equipment, there is no need to keep waiting! In Back Market they give you the opportunity to buy that mobile or that tablet that you have been looking for a while, at the same price of Black Friday… Any other day! Goodbye stress and stress, hello quiet shopping.

By now, practically everyone knows Back Market. It is the company that offers the most important reconditioned products in Europe, with devices that meet all guarantees and with prices up to 70% cheaper. Also, with the current component crisis affecting most electronic equipment, refurbished products are gaining even more interest to meet user demand.

Reasons to buy a refurbished product

One of the main claims when buying a refurbished product is its price. Also, unlike buying second-hand products, Back Market offers all kinds of guarantees, since each product that it puts on sale, has undergone the supervision of a qualified technical team, in charge of verifying and certifying that the products it sells meet the minimum quality requirements.

In relation to this, Back Market It also offers a warranty period that is longer than many companies in the sector, including a two-year warranty in case of technical failure and a 30-day trial period during which you can request a refund of the purchase if we change our mind.

Another very important aspect, and more so today, is the environmental impact of buying electronic devices. By giving a new life to our equipment, we greatly reduce the dumping and mishandling of electronic equipment, thus also reducing pollution. Back Market estimates that, since its creation, it has avoided the production of 1,700 tons of electronic waste and the consumption of 72 million tons of raw materials.

The last reason to buy a refurbished product on Back Market is the ease of payment, since it accepts payment in installments, PayPal and credit card.

Black Friday 2021: like any day of the year in the Back Market

Whether on Black Friday or not … In Back Market you can find very attractive prices, with discounts ranging from 30% to 70%, with offers in all categories: smartphones, smart watches, consoles, headphones, laptops with Windows and MacBook. In short: any technological device.

For example, within the category of offers in black friday laptops, we can find offers like an HP ProBook 640, with Intel Core i5 processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for 419 euros (instead of 678 euros) or a Lenovo ThinkPad Yoga 260, with an Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 240GB of SSD storage for 379 euros, instead of 800 euros.

But if you are not sure which computer to buy, in Back Market they also have a complete recommendation guide based on your needs. Once you know it, your purchase process will be easier and cheaper.

Huawei phones at the best price

In addition to laptops, the second category with special offers is related to mobile telephony. Among all manufacturers, Huawei has proven to be one of the most important, with innovations mainly in the part of the camera that make them the best phones for day to day. Here we leave you the selection of offers of Huawei for Black Friday:

Huawei P30 Lite for less than 250 euros.

Huawei P20 Pro for 185 euros.

Huawei P30 Pro for less than 430 euros.

Huawei P30 for less than 350 euros.

Huawei P20 for 242 euros.

In summary, you should not miss the Back Market offers for this Black Friday 2021, but, if for any reason you prefer to wait until later, on their website you have the best prices for any technology product.