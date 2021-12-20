If you are looking to enhance your audio equipment, we have the best accessories for you.

Although we are not experts in the electronic world, but yes we defend ourselves in most matters that are related to the technology, we have believed it necessary for you to know a type of connector for sound equipment that is not usually too well known to most people, but that gives a certain advantage, especially in matters of comfort, when establishing the physical connection between amplifiers and speakers, which is the scenario in which they are most used. If you are looking for this type of connectors, let us show you the better options that we have found for you.

DeleyCON banana plug

If you are looking for a perfect connection for you speaker wire, organize frayed cables or improve the connection in audio outputs, this product that we offer you below is perfect for you, since it is simple to fix. The quality of the connector guarantees a flawless connection, without interruptions, and their gold contacts ensure an optimal data transfer rate. In addition, it includes two gold screws for a great fixation of the cable. The product is easy to screw, with red and black rings to be distinguished and with 24 karat gold connections.

Know more: DeleyCON banana plug

Banana plug PNGKNYOCN

Here we offer you a perfect product for the installation of speaker cables and keep it simple, with a size of 4 millimeters, perfect for use in AV receivers and amplifiers. East banana plug angled 90º owns a Red circle and other black and they are used to know the pertinent polarity. The connector is gold plated, which gives it greater resistance to corrosion and oxidation and better conductivity, with which we will have a guaranteed more stable current transmission and a hi-fi audio. Its design is removable, with a small size, and it is very easy to operate thanks to its double screw system that allows quickly lock no need for welding.

Know more: Banana plug PNGKNYOCN

KabelDirekt banana plug

We continue with the banana plugs and connectors and, on this occasion, we offer you a product that stands out for being very flexible, making it easy to screw and unscrew speaker cables, even with limited space. These items are suitable for different cross section diameters and allow a good grip thanks to their elastic sheets. The double screw fixation ensures that the speaker cable is held securely and its 24 karat gold plating high-quality adds extra functionality, both by endurance as for improvement in the hi-fi sound.

Know more: KabelDirekt banana plug

FosPower banana plug

Even though we are talking about a simple plug, you may have already been able to realize the amount of supply that exists in the market and that is why we want to continue recommending products like the one that concerns us in these lines. This banana plug has a very simple installation, being able to be used in amplifiers, surround sound systems or AV receivers. His closed type design with dual screws insulates the wires and keeps the connection secure. The connectors is it so color coded and, in addition, they are gold plated, being compatible with speaker cables 12 AWG to 18 AWG.

Know more: FosPower banana plug

Senven banana plug

We will finish our list of recommendations with a product that uses top quality materials, plastics and gold-plated metals, with a sale package what includes five connector units banana of 4 millimeters in five colors different, green, blue, red, black and yellow, with a total of 25 pins. They are compatible with a diameter of up to 4 millimeters for speaker cables and allow fix the cable on the adapter without the need for welding of any kind. These connectors are excellent tools for use in equipment Audio, instruments, evidence industrial and evidence of automobiles.

Know more: Senven banana plug

Related topics: Technology

This article suggests in a way objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Urban Tecno receives a commission.

Subscribe to Disney + for only € 8.99! to subscribe