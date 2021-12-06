How to see the battery of AirPods on Android

Apple AirPods are very popular headphones on the market, also among Android users. Many users with phones with the Google operating system have these headphones, as they prefer them to other options on the market. Although they are somewhat compatible, there are certain functions that can be somewhat problematic. It is the case of being able to see the battery of the AirPods in Android.

Many users are unaware how can you see the battery of the AirPods on Android. Next we will talk more about this matter. We show you the options we have available to power the battery of these wireless headphones on Android devices. Thus, if you use these wireless headphones from Apple with an Android smartphone or tablet, you will be able to know how this is possible at any time.

Charging case light d e the AirPods

The first way to see the battery of AirPods on Android it is simply to look at the charging case of the headphones themselves. If the AirPods are inside the case and the lid is open, it will be possible to see that there is a light that is the one that will indicate the charging status of the headphones. In the event that the headphones are not in the case, the light in the case indicates only the charging status of the case in question. This is a method that allows us to see the battery status of both in a very simple way.

The green light that is shown is the one that will indicate Since the state of charge is complete, there is more than one charge left, so we will not have to worry too much about the battery percentage. It can also be the case that what we have before us is an orange light, in which case it indicates that there is less than a full charge left, either in the headphones themselves or in their case.

Using the status light on the case allows us to see at all times if we have a full charge or less than one. It is not a method that is going to give us an exact percentage of the battery that we have available in these headphones, but it is still presented as an approximation that can be helpful in this case. It is a way to see the battery of the AirPods, also available for Android users, since it is not something that will depend on an iPhone or a Mac. So it is a simple method and available to any user.

See the battery of the AirPods on Android

Many Android users use AirPods with their phone. Unlike in an iPhone, there is no native function in Android that will allow us to see the battery of these headphones, although they can be used with a phone in the operating system. This means that we will not be able to see the status of the battery in the same way as we would in an iPhone for example, but that we will have to resort to third-party tools to be able to do so. We will have to use applications to access this information at any time.

If we go through the Play Store we will see that we have applications available that will be helpful when it comes to see the battery status of the AirPods. So all we have to do in this case is that we will only have to download one of these applications on the phone and thus be able to see this information directly on the mobile. We have said that there are quite a few apps of this type available, but there is an application that is possibly the best known in this field and it is the one that we are going to show you and we will tell you how it works. This application is called AirBattery and we will tell you how it can be used on our Android phone or tablet to see the battery of these Apple headphones at all times.

How AirBattery works

AirBattery is the oldest app in this field, which has been available for a few years in the Play Store. It is the most comfortable way to see the battery of the AirPods on Android at all times. So those users who use these wireless headphones with their Android phone, will be able to use this application to have access to this information at all times. It is also an app that works with the various generations of these headphones.

The operation of this application is something really simple. All you have to do is open AirBattery on your mobile with the AirPods paired to the device at the same time. By doing this, you will be able to see that the screen of your phone will show a screen that is identical to the one we can see on the iPhone, where the percentage of battery that these headphones have at that moment will be indicated. . The screen will then tell us the charge level of each headset, as well as the battery level of the charging case. This allows us to have all this information directly on the screen.

Although it is something very useful, there is something to keep in mind. The app developer himself reports that the battery percentage displayed is not always accurate to 100%. In fact, users are advised to use a 10% margin of error. So the battery percentage you have on the screen at that time may be somewhat lower than the real one, so you should take this into account, in case the battery runs out sooner than you thought.

This application also provides a number of additional functions to users on Android. Among them we have the possibility that it allows detecting that the AirPods are in your ear when you are using Spotify, so that the music will be played through them directly. In addition, AirBattery is an app that we can download for free from the Google Play Store. It has ads and purchases inside, but being able to see the battery percentage is free, so we don’t have to pay for anything. It is available at this link:





Compatibility

Many users with AirPods wonder if they will be able to use this app. AirBattery is an application compatible with the various versions of these headphones. This is the complete list of models that are compatible with this application on Android:

AirPods 1

AirPods 2

AirPods Pro

BeatsX

Powerbeats3

Powerbeats Pro

Beas Solo 3

Beats Sutio3

Charging the AirPods

Using an app like AirBattery it is the only way to see the battery of the AirPods in Android, Unfortunately. Either AirBattery or another app, since there are more apps like this in the Play Store, but it is better to use one that is reliable to access that information on our device. In addition to checking the battery status, something that concerns users is the way in which they can charge these headphones when the battery has run out, or is already very close to being depleted.

The AirPods will be charged at all times using their case. If at a certain moment you have a low battery in these headphones, the only thing you will have to do is place your headphones in said case, so that they are then charged. The headphone case is capable of delivering multiple full charges, so we don’t have to worry too much about this case in general. Although from time to time we will also have to charge this charging case, so that it will again provide us with those various charges for the headphones. We can always see the light of the case to know if we are already close to draining its battery completely. This can be seen when it has that orange light.

Charging the case of these AirPods is something that we can do in two ways, as many of you know. On the one hand, it is possible to charge it by making use of Qi wireless charging. For this you can use a charging base or mat that has that Qi wireless charge in it and thus proceed to charge it. If we use this method, it is important to make sure that when we do this, the case has been placed in the charger with the status light facing up and with the case lid closed. Then it will be loaded.

The other option we can turn to is cable charging. East case can be connected using the Lightning cable included with AirPods to the Lightning connector on the case. In addition, it is also possible to use a USB-C to Lightning or USB to Lightning connector cable. This charge is also usually much faster than Qi wireless charging if we use an iPhone or iPad USB charger or if you connect them to a Mac computer.