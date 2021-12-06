Like every year around this time, Google Play has chosen the best applications and games of 2021 for Android. In addition to the proposals chosen by the users themselves after a voting period, the application store has selected as winners a total of 15 applications and 20 games spread over multiple categories.

Next, we will stop at the category of best basic apps for everyday life, where Google Play has chosen three free and very different alternatives: from an application to identify and care for plants, to a photo editor, to a tool to acquire good habits. Let’s see them in detail.

Blossom – Identify Plants

With a photo, ‘Blossom’ is able to identify over 1,000 plants, flowers, succulents, and trees, and from there, offer you information about them, tips and video tutorials to take better care of them. It also allows you to set reminders to receive a notification and not forget to water, fertilize, mist, clean or replant.

It includes a constantly updated blog and a Notes feature to keep a daily check on the life of your plants with the ability to add photos to see how they have changed. ‘Blossom’ is free to download, but offers in-app purchases; the premium version also includes a light meter to find the best location for the plants.

Blossom – Identify Plants Developer: Conceptiv Apps

Category: Education

PhotoRoom Studio Photo Editor

From an image, ‘PhotoRoom’ automatically recognizes objects and people so you can remove the background and change it for a new one, correct the light and contrast, make a collage or add text, logos, filters or stickers.

The process is very simple: choose an image from your gallery or take a photo from the app, choose a background from the library (more than 1,000 templates are available), add whatever you want and, once you have the image to your liking, save it or share it on social networks. The download is free, but offers purchases; the paid version allows, among other things, to remove the watermark from PhotoRoom, export in high resolution and add logos.

PhotoRoom Studio Photo Editor Developer: Artizans of Photo Video Background Editor App

Category: Photography

Rabit – Streak of habits

If you have decided to change your habits, ‘Rabit’ can give you a hand. You just have to create a routine of constant habits And, every day you complete them, you will get Streak days with which you will grow little plants. Because, according to its creators, a habit is like a plant: it requires perseverance and dedication.

It has a very neat interface (although the translation into Spanish is “half”), a dark mode and a streak map with colors to easily see which days of the month you have met your goals and which have not. Like the other two apps, the download of ‘Rabit’ is free, but it offers purchases and, in this case, it also includes ads. The paid version, among other additional functions, allows you to create to-do lists.