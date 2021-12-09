The Batman: There will be a spin-off series about the Penguin starring Colin Farrell

Warner and DC They do not stop advertising and creating more projects related to the superheroes of their world. After hearing and reading rumors, we can confirm that the series about him Penguin, one of the most iconic villains of Batman, it is a fact. This spin-off of Warner Bros is already in production and Colin farrell will play again Oswald cobblepot. The series will be available in HBO Max and we suppose it will be like a prequel to The batman as it will show the rise to power of the Penguin on Gotham city.

The movie of The batman, starring Robert Pattinson, is going to introduce us to many well-known characters: the Riddle, Falcone, Catwoman, Commissioner Gordon, Penguin, among many others. However, the last two characters have already confirmed a series to star in and, by how the hand comes, it seems that Warner could continue to create independent productions to expand this multiverse led by Bruce wayne.

Colin farrell will not only star in this upcoming spin-off series about Oswald cobblepotBut he will also be an executive producer, according to Variety. While not many details are known about the next series of HBO Max, the plot would encompass how the Penguin manages to become one of the greatest criminals in Gotham city, as well as one of the most relentless enemies of Batman. Lauren LeFranc will be in charge of writing the script, while Matt Reeves and Dylan Clark (both involved in The batman) will be executive producers of the project.

As we saw in the trailer of The batman, Farrell is unrecognizable in the role of Oswald cobblepot And surely, after watching the movie and discovering the story they give the character, we will have more information about the next series and what topics it could cover. After all, his role in the movie must be very important to decide to make a spin-off and show us the life of Cobblepot before becoming the Penguin.

Let’s remember that, as we said at the beginning, this is not the only spin-off of The batman what will be in HBO Max. Warner Bros I had already confirmed the series about him Gotham City Police Department, which will be written by Reeves, will have Joe barton What showrunner and possibly to Jeffrey wright as the commissioner Gordon. After all, the series would focus on him and all the corruption that is in the streets and in the police of Gotham, so we assume that the actor would be the same that we will see in The batman. Apparently it will be a prequel where we will see Jim Gordon have a rivalry with a corrupt partner.

Let’s not forget about other projects you are working on either. DC. On the one hand, the spin-off of Suicide Squad, Peacemaker, made by John Cena, which we can see in HBO Max en January 2022. While on the other, there is the series of JJ Abrams upon Justice League Dark, which will also be on the same platform streaming.

Both the series of Penguin like that of City Police Department Gothic they still don’t have a release date on HBO Max. However, the excitement and enthusiasm to see the new Bruce wayne on The batman It keeps us focused and attentive to March 4, 2022, the date on which we can see in theaters how all the villains we know so much surprise us once again.

Share it with whoever you want