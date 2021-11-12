Xbox is celebrating its 20th anniversary and we tell you everything Microsoft has in mind to celebrate with its most loyal users. In this note!

East November 15 are fulfilled 20 years since the first console Xbox will come to us. And to celebrate, the company has several events that will take place during the month of November to celebrate with its most devoted users and fans.

One of the first events will be a live broadcast that can be seen on Monday November 15 at 2:00 p.m. (Argentina). Live can be followed on the official channel of Xbox on Youtube, Twitch or Facebook. And if you don’t speak English, rest assured that the transmission will have subtitles in real time in German, French, Portuguese, Spanish, Japanese, Chinese, Italian, Korean, Polish, Russian, Arabic, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hindi, Hungarian, Malay, Norwegian, Persian, Slovak, Swedish, Turkish and Vietnamese.

The broadcast will also feature American Sign Language and audio descriptions in English, but only on the official channel of Youtube from Xbox. The easiest way to find your preferred language is how you normally do when you watch a video on Youtube.

And if you want to broadcast the event, your video will not be downloaded unless you keep the audio of the event, which probably has music and infringes the copyright rules of the different platforms. But, despite the fact that it is not known what this event is going to be, since it is not known if new games will be presented or if it will only be an event by way of celebration, if it is known that there will be a Xbox FanFest.

This Fanfest from Xbox will take place in a special trivia event to celebrate the 20 years of the console. The event will be on Saturday, November 13 at 6:00 p.m. (Argentina). In order to attend, all you have to do is log in or register as a fan of Xbox FanFest in this link and then register on the exclusive page of the event.

But… What can you gain by doing this? During the transmission of this trivia, exclusive gifts from the 20th anniversary. And by way of early celebration, the membership badges that members of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox Live Gold see on your profile page were modified. So if you want to party with Xbox the 20 years of the console, we recommend that you schedule these dates and be attentive to the social networks of the console since you never know What other surprises they may have up their sleeve.

