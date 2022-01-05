We are in the middle of CES 2022, so the technological innovations do not stop happening. Nvidia has continued to offer advertisements and in this case with the arrival of the new version of GeForce RTX 3050, which aims to be much cheaper on the market and offer great benefits.

As the company itself points out, we are facing an ideal GPU to enjoy titles at more than 60FPS with ray tracing and DLSS technologies activated. 8GB of 14GHz GDDR6 memory and a performance of 9 teraflops await us with this range of the RTX 30 series.

As always, the performance potential remains to be seen when compared to other versions of Nvidia graphics cards. All in all, the company has shown this comparison so that we can get an idea:





The key data to take into account are the following: the launch date will occur from January 27 with a starting price of $ 249. In this case there will be no Founder’s Edition, so a model of RTX 3050 will have to be obtained from third-party stores. The shortage of components does not bode well for your offering, so be careful.