The 2021 Game Awards have officially revealed their ‘Game of the Year’ or GOTY 2021, in which It Takes Two has beaten strong contenders for the top award. The event has honored several 2021 releases in different categories in a star-studded live celebration, which also revealed several new games.

2021 may have been a quiet year for video games, in part due to the global pandemic that continues to affect both game development and launch. This year, a large number of exciting titles were scheduled to launch, such as the sequels to God of War: Ragnarok and Horizon Forbidden West, before being pushed back to 2022 to allow more time for development. 2021 may have lost many games, but it has also seen the success of many critically acclaimed titles, such as the hit Xbox Game Pass, Forza Horizon 5, indie hits like Chicory: A Colorful Tale, as well as multiplayer Halo. Infinite, which broke Xbox records.

The coveted Game Awards award for Game of the Year 2021 fell this year on It Takes Two, developed by Hazelight and published by EA. The winner beat out other 2021 hits like Metroid Dread and Resident Evil: Village. In an emotional acceptance speech, Josef Fares thanked both the team’s developers and fans for their continued support and enjoyment of the game as he accepted the award from Neil Druckmann.

It Takes Two has been one of the best releases of 2021 for many fans, wowing players not only with its unique graphics and enchanting world, but also with its gameplay and story. The title has surpassed some of the big names in video games, as many of the other GOTY nominees are long-awaited sequels to existing franchises, making the win even more impressive. It Takes Two joins previous GOTY winners such as God of War (2018), Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, and The Last of Us 2.

With the 2021 Game Awards over, fans are beginning to wait for the 2022 submissions and speculate on which title could be the next to be crowned the GOTY. Horizon Forbidden West, Elden Ring, Dying Light 2, Saints Row, and Destiny 2: The Witch Queen all open in February, ensuring a promising start to the year. Barring any delays, fans are also looking forward to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, and the sequel to God of War, both likely candidates for GOTY 2022.