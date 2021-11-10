The Assassin's Creed Chronicles trilogy is free on PC

To celebrate the 35th anniversary of Ubisoft, the publisher French is offering the trilogy of Assassin’s Creed Chronicles completely free. Specifically, those users on PCs that have installed Ubisoft Connect They will be able to download these three titles at no cost, but we recommend that you hurry as they will only be available for a limited time.

Celebrate Ubisoft’s 35th birthday and get the Assassin’s Creed Chronicles Trilogy free from Ubisoft Connect PC 🎁🎮 – Ubisoft (@Ubisoft) November 9, 2021

Specifically, you have until November 12 to redeem these three games and keep them forever. Once this date is over, you will have to pay for them as normal. In total, this trilogy includes Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: Russia, Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: India, and Assassin’s Creed Chronicles: China.

Unlike the other titles in the series, the games in this trilogy are 2D and as a result, they are much less robust than their 3D counterparts. However, they say they’re not as bad as you might think either, so maybe it’s worth giving them a try.

Editor’s note: I was never personally struck by these games, and I’ve played pretty much every other release in the franchise. Now that they’re free, maybe it’s a good time to jump in and see how the Assassin’s Creed 2D formula works.

Via: Ubisoft