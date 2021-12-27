Denis Villeneuve has joined in recent years the select group of film directors who have made relevant contributions to science fiction, in which they were, for example, Steven Spielberg and his Encounters in the third phase (1977), ET the alien (1982), Jurassic Park (1993), Artificial intelligence (2001), Minority Report (2002), War of the Worlds (2005) and Ready Player One (2018), Ridley Scott with Alien (1979) and Blade runner (1982) or Christopher Nolan for Source (2010) e Interstellar (2014).

On the other hand, the Canadian has been Oscar nominee for The arrival, to the BAFTAs for Fires, the aforementioned and Blade runner 2049, at the Cannes Film Festival thanks to August 32 on Earth, Polytechnique Y Hitman, apart from an award for his short Next floor (2008), in the one from San Sebastián with Enemy, which earned him recognition in the one from Sitges, like the aforementioned short film or The arrival in the one from venice, where he also earned a nomination for Dune.

The opinion of the specialized critic on the work of Denis Villeneuve

Paramount

This is the ranking of Denis Villeneuve’s films according to the information consulted in the area of Rotten tomatoes for professional critics:

The arrival (2016): average grade of 8.4 out of 10 on 435 reviews. Blade runner 2049 [2017]: half of 8.2 on 442 reviews. Hitman (2015): half of 8.1 on 280 reviews. Fires (2010): half of 7.9 on 123 reviews. Dune (2021): half of 7.6 on 444 reviews. Prisoners (2013): half of 7.3 on 254 reviews. Polytechnique (2009): half of 7.1 in 17 reviews. Maelstrom (2000): half of 6.7 on 38 reviews. Enemy (2013): half of 6.6 on 121 reviews.

No data on August 32 on Earth (1998).

The opinion of Rotten Tomatoes moviegoers

Anonymous users who vote on Rotten tomatoes they leave us this result:

Dune: average grade of 4.5 out of 5 with more than 5,000 votes. Fires: average grade of 4.3 with more than 10,000 votes. Prisoners: half of 4.1 with more than 100,000 votes. Hitman: half of 4 with more than 50,000 votes. The arrival: half of 4 with more than 50,000 votes. Blade runner 2049: half of 4 with more than 50,000 votes. Maelstrom: half of 3.8 with more than 1,000 votes. Polytechnique: half of 3,7 with more than 1,000 votes. August 32 on Earth: half of 3.5 with more than 100 votes. Enemy: half of 3.4 with more than 25,000 votes.

The opinion of IMDb moviegoers

Warner Bros.

On the other hand, here are the numbers that he gives us IMDb on what the public thinks:

Fires: average grade of 8.3 out of 10 with 166,476 votes. Dune: half of 8.2 with 405,939 votes. Prisoners: half of 8.1 with 653,045 votes. Blade runner 2049: half of 8 with 519,897 votes. The arrival: half of 7.9 with 652,139 votes. Hitman: half of 7.6 with 404,497 votes. Polytechnique: half of 7.2 with 15,710 votes. Enemy: half of 6.9 with 183,310 votes. Maelstrom: half of 6.9 with 5,669 votes. August 32 on Earth: half of 6.6 with 2,656 votes.

Opinion of FilmAffinity moviegoers

And finally, this is the information you provide us FilmAffinity:

Fires: average grade of 7.7 out of 10 with 22,218 votes. Prisoners: half of 7.6 with 57,673 votes. Dune: half of 7.3 with 24,456 votes. The arrival: half of 7.3 with 63,013 votes. Blade runner 2049: half of 7 with 42,890 votes. Hitman: half of 6.9 with 32,622 votes. Polytechnique: half of 6.8 with 2,249 votes. Enemy: half of 6.4 with 25,032 votes. August 32 on Earth: half of 6.2 with 276 votes. Maelstrom: half of 6.1 with 580 votes.

Conclusions on the best and worst of Denis Villeneuve

Lionsgate

According to professional criticism, the best film directed by Denis Villenevue is The arrival; while moviegoers who vote on Rotten Tomatoes choose Dune, and those on IMDb and FilmAffinity lean towards Fires. On the other hand, for both critics and IMDb users, the worst film from the Canadian filmmaker is Enemy; those of IMDb have opted for August 32 on Earth and those of FilmAffinity, for Maelstrom. And, regarding Blade runner 2049We find it in second position for analysts, and in others not very prominent but not very inferior in terms of public opinion.