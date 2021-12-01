The opinion published this Wednesday in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) is still classified by Cofece as preliminary, which means that economic agents with legal interest can present evidence or allegations for the full antitrust body to give a final resolution .

Cofece says that 213 of the 220 LP gas markets in which the country is divided operate under a high level of concentration, with few competitors and with regulatory barriers and also imposed by current participants for the entry of new distribution companies.

“This declaration is relevant because energy markets, such as that of LP gas, have a cross-cutting effect on the economy, which implies that when their prices rise, the costs to produce other goods, for example, some food, increase, which directly impacts in the purchasing power of families, especially those with lower incomes, “read a statement issued by the regulator after the publication of the opinion.

Soon more information …