The Amazon Echo and Amazon Echo Dot Fourth generation are getting an interesting first for the smart home. These speakers with Alexa can now detect people’s movement to perform some tasks automatically, such as turning the lights on or off. Functions that, until now, could only be performed by third-party motion sensors.

The feature, available starting this week through an update in the Alexa app, is already present on those smart devices with cameras, such as the Echo Show. These, unlike the Amazon Echo and Echo Dot, use the sensor to check for movement in the room. Speakers without a screen, on the other hand, make use of an “inaudible ultrasound wave”, as indicated The Verge.

That is to say, the speaker creates a kind of map of the area by emitting a frequency unpredictable to the human ear. It bounces off objects in the room and returns, through the microphone, to the Amazon Echo. When a person enters such a space, the loudspeaker is able to detect the variation and act accordingly.

These are the uses of the new Amazon Echo motion sensor

Now, what can a motion sensor built into an Amazon Echo do? Mainly, to activate or deactivate smart devices automatically. In fact, the motion detection function can be configured from the app and we can ask, for example, to turn on the lights in the living room every time it detects the entrance of a person. Also turn off the Fire TV when someone leaves the room or play music if it detects people nearby. Until now, these actions could only be carried out using third-party motion sensors.

The characteristic, yes, seems to be limited to activating and deactivating devices and music. It is not possible, for example, to adjust the intensity of the lighting based on the natural lighting in that room. It is also not possible to activate a specific mode depending on the time of day.