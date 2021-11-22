3. Productivity

Companies are convinced of the advantages of the cloud, not only in costs, dynamic provisioning and optimization of resources and Information Technology staff, but in a better response to the demand for services for access, development and deployment of applications and support for execution environments with control interfaces. The cloud is also serving as the enabler of collaboration and communication, securely, between employees, customers, their partners and suppliers.

Today greater productivity can be achieved by having an efficient and secure scheme in the cloud.

(Courtesy Bestel)



You are an expert in your company, at Bestel they are specialists in interconnecting it with your customers

Bestel has more than 70 global technology partners recognized as experts in the implementation and integration of complex solutions for organizations of any size.

This company is a telecommunications operator that provides powerful connectivity solutions in all modalities. For more than 20 years, it has provided powerful connectivity solutions in all modalities, connecting companies in an integral way, with flexible solutions that achieve transcendent results through the fastest and most stable fiber optic network in Mexico.

Team up with Bestel! See more information at: bestel.com.mx