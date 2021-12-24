

Dec 24, 2021 at 12:44 CET



Thibaut Courtois has emerged in 2021 as one of the keys for Carlo Ancelotti’s team. After the great year of Karim Benzema, the Belgian has become the other prop of a squad, which despite closing the year without a title, says goodbye with all the aspirations for 2022.

Courtois reaped another great performance in the last game of the year at San Mamés, where a new record was noted in his locker with the white t-shirt. Courtois set a 538-minute mark unbeaten. It is the fifth best mark in the history of Real Madrid. The record is held by Iker Casillas with 952 minutes in 2014, followed by Buyo with two streaks, of 658 minutes in 1995 and 542 in 1986.

In addition, the Belgian, after half the League already played (19 games, although repeating against Athletic twice), Courtois has only conceded 16 goals, averaging less than one target against per game (0.8 per game), the best in the competition.

Until 2026

The Belgian goalkeeper has been key for Real Madrid to be positioned at the top of the League and classified as the first of their group in the Champions League, where it will be measured with PSG in the round of 16.

Now he is indisputable in the goal and also in the dressing room, where he has earned the respect of his teammates and is one of the authorized voices. This performance was rewarded by the Madrid leaders, that last summer his contract was extended until 2026.