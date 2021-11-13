A few days ago we reviewed the best cinema of 2021 that you can find on Amazon Prime Video and today it’s time to make a stop at the 11 best films of this year that you have in the catalog from Disney +. It is true that the breadth of its catalog is smaller than that of Netflix, where there are also several feature films of this 2021 that are very worthwhile, but surely you will find something that may interest you. Before going to them, I will tell you that for your choice I have based on the fact that they have premiered in Spain throughout this year.

‘Passenger friends’

A hooligan comedy that knows how to make the viewer have a fun time without falling into unnecessary excesses and that is right when entrusting the reins to its inspired leading quartet. In addition, the story progresses smoothly, which prevents his low capacity for surprise from playing against him.

‘Cruella’

A rereading of the origins of the mythical villain of ‘101 Dalmatians’, with the particularity of here the role of evil falls on a notable Emma thompson. For its part, Emma Watson You can tell that he enjoys giving life to a rather eccentric character in a film that sometimes exceeds the personality that he tries to impress on the story.

‘Free Guy’

A great hobby starring Ryan reynolds that takes many elements from the world of videogames to shape a film that is reminiscent of ‘The Truman Show’ and flies by, has attractive visuals and a cast that knows very well what their characters require of them.

‘Jungle Cruise’

Disney seemed to be looking for their new ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ here, but when push comes to shove we have an adventure that is more reminiscent of ‘The Mummy’ and I will not be the one to complain about it. It could have used a slightly tighter footage, but it is a film with energy from the staging, fun in general lines and that expresses the great chemistry they share Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt.

‘Luca’

Pixar did not disappoint with its only film for 2021. An adventure in which the studio recovers that lightness that was left behind over the years, managing to find just the right touch of charm so that we love its protagonists but also that the virtues of it go far beyond that.

‘Nomadland’

The brand new winner of the last Oscar for best film is an extension of the style previously shown by Chloé zhao that portrays the world of those who lead a life different from the established model from a naturalistic approach, also counting on an impeccable interpretation of Frances McDormand.

‘Raya and the last dragon’

A film that tries to combine resources of the animated cinema of yesteryear with a renewal attempt, drawing inspiration for it from various traditions of Southeast Asia. In it we find an agile and showy adventure that lowers the level somewhat in its final section and surely would have enjoyed more as a kid than now, but highly recommended.

‘Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings’

A good Marvel introductory movie. It shines more when it focuses on the distinctive features of the universe of this superhero played by Simu Liu and less when it becomes more conventional, especially in a final section that loses a little north seeking to enhance its more spectacular side.

‘The Empty Man’

A horror movie that seemed ostracized and quickly forgotten, but it hardly took time to become a cult work. It is not difficult to understand, since it is a twisted and sinister film that begins with a sensational -and extensive- prologue and then develops with care and calm the dark universe it presents.

‘The Night House’

Another well-rated horror movie that never made it to theaters was this David bruckner that takes to the limit a wonderful Rebecca hall trying to rebuild after the death of her husband. For this, a more dramatic approach is chosen, away from unnecessary effects in order to tactfully influence issues as thorny as depression and suicide.

‘Black Widow’

Marvel’s first Phase IV film would surely have worked better if it had arrived several years earlier, but that does not mean that it is good entertainment that knows how to play with the usual elements of this superhero universe to give a farewell in style. to Scarlett Johansson. And it also serves as a cover letter for a Florence pugh called to be very important in the future.

