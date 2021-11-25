New Spider-Man: No Way Home poster delivers glimpse of Green Goblin without a mask

Spider-Man: No Way Home approaches the cinemas of the world, and before it comes a third poster, where a new aspect of Green Goblin is appreciated

The premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home is just around the corner, and before that a new poster was revealed by the production of the film, where more details of Green Goblin are seen, who wears a new look.

Through social networks, Sony Pictures presented the third poster of Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which in addition to Spidey, Doctor Strange and the tentacles of Doctor Cotopus, MJ (Zendaya) is seen as well as an image of the new appearance of Green Goblin.

The question remains if this Goblin is the version we saw in Spider-Man 3, with Harry Osborn as the new owner of the Green Goblin’s cloak. Or is it the version we met in The Amazing Spider-Man 2.

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange )

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the Peter Parker / Spider-Man interpreter.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere on December 15, 2021 in theaters of the Mexican Republic.

