In social networks, GIFs and videos are very popular, but it seems that what normal photos are has lost a bit of steam, precisely because of that, which is a snapshot and nothing more. To make those photos have something more, that they come to life, that they have effects and that they are more attractive, there are applications, which we are going to talk to you about right now.

The difference of putting on our Instagram, for example, a normal photo to one in which we have put effects and animations is quite substantial, especially if what we want is to attract attention.

There are several apps that we will have at our disposal with which to incorporate different types of effects into the photos and thus make them much more attractive.

Let’s see some of the best, both for the operating system Android as for iOS.

Application Index:

Movepic

It is an application in which we can put very colorful animations thanks to its Built-in filters and overlays. You can also animate the sky, Super Camera FX effect or motion graphics among other effects.

It is an app that saves what we do in video format, although if we opt for the paid version we will have some other capacity and the watermark of the resulting files will be removed, among other things.

Movepic: Android and ios.

ImgPlay

Although it places a watermark on all the results, which can be removed if we opt for the paid version, the truth is that we are facing an app with many effects and that it will allow us to create extremely attractive or funny GIFs.

You can add subtitles, edit frames, speed up or slow down, and much more. It is ideal to generate original files for our social networks

ImgPlay: Android and ios.

Warp Photos and Animate

The application name practically says it all, since it is about that, of deform the photos we have.

We can deform to our liking, change colors, generate an animation, add frames, adjust the duration of each frame, modify resolution or export GIFs already generated to modify or add them, among other things.

Warp Photos and Animate: Android.

Motionleap

It is one of the best applications for this task that you can find today.

The great advantage is that is free (although there is a Pro version to buy by subscription) and that does not put any type of watermark on the results we obtain.

What it does best is animate our photos, turning them into high-quality GIFs, in addition to making the image move if we drag a finger across the screen, a very attractive detail.

Motionleap: Android and ios.

Zoetropic

This is one of those applications that does not have as many options as the ones we have just seen, but it is true that we can have one animated photo in a couple of minutes and with hardly any effort.

We can create 3D effects or Camera FX, as well as overlays on an image to create really beautiful animated photos worthy of our social networks.

The best of all is the simplicity of the app, something that limits its functionality, however, it makes it one of the fastest to perform any task.

Zoetropic: Android and ios.

StoryZ Photo Motion

Execute a truly spectacular mix between still images and animated video backgrounds. That is its best virtue, since it combines these two elements perfectly, making it appear that the whole photo is moving.

You can put color filters, overlays and many other things, all for free. Another positive thing about this app is that we can remove the watermark just by seeing an ad before saving the resulting file.

StoryZ Photo Motion: Android and ios.

PixaMotion

It is a very good image editor to give them movement with effects and filters of very good quality that will allow us to make the photos have a life of their own.

It is perfect to give movement to what is the background of the photos with clouds, with a river, with the sky and many more options. It may not be the most complete, but it is one of the easiest to handle.

PixaMotion: Android and ios.

VIMAGE

You can convert photos and that go to 3D, animate with hundreds of motion effects, 3D parallax, preset packs, filters, overlays, and cinemagraphs among other things.

One of the best functions it has is that if we want to change the sky of our photos for a moving one, we will not need to mark it, because the app is capable of detecting it by itself and automatically.

Let’s say that the negative part is that we have a watermark and if we want more resolution in the images we will have to pay.

Vimage: Android and ios.

Lumyer

It is an app with more than 200 effects high resolution video to incorporate into photos. They are not simple funds, but all of them are moderately elaborated, something that is to be appreciated.

Within these effects we have the weather effects, those of flashes, animations depending on the date (Halloween, Christmas, seasons of the year, etc.) and even some to try to totally change the situation of the photo.

We can remove the watermark by paying, but there will still be certain effects that we must buy if we want to use them.

Lumyer: Android and ios.

GIPHY

This app is mainly based on the GIFs that we can put in the photos to get animations to be seen within them.

We can create our own GIF, stickers and even animate our photos, although it is not as powerful in this sense as the apps we have seen so far.

Even so, its main asset is the extremely intuitive interface that it has and that it is very easy to use.

GIPHY: Android and ios.

With all the applications that you have just admired, you have a lot to choose from to make your images become animated and in this way give it a special touch to publish them on social networks or send them to friends and family.