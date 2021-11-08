There is no doubt that technology has modified all the aspects of action of people, a phenomenon that during the last year has been especially reflected in the labor and educational field.

This scenario was already planned for several years; However, in the same way that it happened with other social sectors, the pandemic only accelerated the process and put on the table both the advances and the delays in the adoption of technology in these areas.

The Cloud 2.0: Digital Education in Times of Pandemic

The influence of technology on education and the work environment is reflected in especially revealing figures. According to data provided by the World Bank, 78 percent of 8-year-old children in the world will work in work activities that do not exist today and that will be born thanks to technology.

This puts on the table the need to improve the technological inclusion of students at a higher speed, a requirement that for current employees is a reality right now that demands to be addressed urgently.

Various studies estimate that today, 40 percent of companies have problems finding the right candidates due to the lack of profiles that have this training.

The future of work and education

Delivering solutions to this scenario and anticipating the rapid advancement of technology in these sectors requires an in-depth understanding of the subject and it is right here where the fifth edition of SingularityU Digital Series Jalisco (2021), a 3-day event where technology lovers can participate in lectures and workshops with several of the brightest minds in current technology.

During the third day of this event, which will be held digitally for the second time, this topic will be addressed in a series of activities in which experts such as Pato Bicharra, CEO of Collective Academy, Maurice Conti, CEO of Applied Intelligence, Mark Jackson, quantum evangelist at Cambridge Quantum Computing, Charlene Li and Drew Dudley, founder of Day One Leadership, will share keys to understand what students and professionals need to face this new digitized reality.

