Google Docs works to manage documents, these can be manipulated by users online and can be shared with other users. Google makes it possible to create many documents and add tables of contents to them for free using Google Docs. This application works entirely online and provides us with multiple tools for its use.

Currently we have the option of go to google fonts (Google Fonts) to have its wide catalog of fonts. Fonts provide open source fonts designed for use in text Docs and HTML web pages.

What is the way to link Google Fonts to add new fonts to your Google Docs?

One of the methods used is to download the operating system fonts and use them in the current document. However, there is the possibility of download the font to the system and that is available for any document forever, for this:

We look for the Google Fonts official page. In it you can navigate in different sections and discover new font styles.

When selecting the source you just have to press the “+” and they will be added on the right side of the page. To download the whole family you just have to select “Download family” at the top.

Double-click the file and select the path where the content of the source to be downloaded is to be extracted.

Once extracted, go to the source folder and right-click, select “install.”

Another method is to copy and paste the fonts directly to the C: Windows / Fonts desktop. Select the option to “install” and that’s it. We will see that the font has been added to Windows.

What are the best fonts of this Google Fonts extension that can help you?

Choosing a specific font goes beyond aesthetics. It may have a substantial effect on your website’s bounce rates and conversion rates, specifically if you select a difficult-to-read font. Therefore it is worth taking the time to select the Google Fonts family, download and install them, and that these are perfect for your website or for your document.

Alegreya

Of the most popular fonts in Google Fonts, its utility is perfect for text bodies of publications or digital content. It is available in 6 different versions.

Roboto Slab

This font takes a long time in the first place, it’s a graceless fountain by Christian Robertson that was developed as a font for Android systems. Today it is popular and is available in 12 different styles.

How can you customize your fonts and thus add them to your Google Docs?

In addition to fonts integrated in Google Docs, it is possible use hundreds of free fonts of free software that are available in Google Fonts (Google Font). To add fonts from the catalog you can follow these steps:

On the toolbar, select the “Text” tool.

In the options bar, select the fonts box and the catalog of fonts available for your document will immediately be displayed.

At the top of the menu, the option for “more sources” will appear. Subsequently, the catalog of available fonts will begin to load. Fonts. For more fonts to load, you just need to scroll to the bottom.

Find the font you want to insert by entering its name in “Search” and pressing “Enter.”

Select the preferred fonts and once it appears in the list of “Added Fonts”, press “OK”. The added fonts will remain available in the fonts menu.

In this way you will be able to upload, open and edit your documents in Google Docs, this in order to personalize it and give it a better presentation.

What other extensions can you use to add new fonts to your Google Docs?

If the sources offered by Google are not enough, it is possible to use a plugin to increase the number of fonts available. By using “Extensis Fonts” as a complement to Google Docs, it allows us to add more than 900 new fonts. To access this: