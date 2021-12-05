

Andoni Iraola, coach of Rayo Vallecano, acknowledged that “people are excited” with levels greater than permanence “like” although he assured that they must continue to have their feet on the ground because with “27 points it does not arrive.”

Rayo Vallecano beat Espanyol with an own goal from Uruguayan center-back Leandro Cabrera in the 54th minute and is sixth in the standings with 27 points.

“That people get excited is something we like and it is positive. Even so, we know that there are teams that with this rate of points will pass us, but we have to focus on our own. Those points that you scratch in Mestalla or other places do not remove them and it is the important thing. You have to keep adding because with 27 you don’t get there, “Iraola said at a press conference.

The good progress of the team has caused the euphoria to break out in Vallecas, where the team remains undefeated and has seven victories and one draw in eight games.

“It is a joy that people want to see us. It helps us to create this environment that pushes us and for the rival it is uncomfortable. The team does things well but the help is an extra. Hopefully if the season continues like this, people want to keep coming, “he confessed.

The Basque coach did not want to give more importance to the good run at home and assured that playing against teams from the middle and lower part of the table has also been able to influence.

“We have played against those who are down, except Barcelona, ​​and somehow we have had that condition that in the second round will make it happen differently. Even so, you have to play those games and win them. With the help of the people, we create a beautiful atmosphere, the team has high offensive volume and it is difficult to come to Vallecas, so we have to continue like this, “he concluded.