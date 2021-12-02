The senator from Texas of the Republican party, Ted Cruz, launched a strong criticism for the Productive Companies of the State of Mexico: the Federal Electricity Commission (CFE) and Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex) calling them “corrupt and deteriorated.”

cross questioned Brian Nichols, Joe Biden’s undersecretary of state for the Western Hemisphere, if it would be good for the United States for Mexico to get rid of the private sector in the energy sector.

“In your opinion, if Mexico destroyed the private energy sector and if it nationalized and expelled US companies and transferred everything to corrupt and deteriorated state companies, would this be good for Mexico and this would be good for the United States?” at a Senate hearing.

Nichols responded that a conversation needs to be struck with Mexico about a reliable energy future.

“For a future in which our energy markets can remain integrated, where the private sector plays a prominent role, particularly by working together to achieve our COP26 objectives.”

The answer did not leave Ted Cruz happy, as he described it as discouraging, considering that this concern will not reach Mexico.

“If you are not willing to frankly tell me that Mexico is nationalizing energy and pursuing US companies is a bad thing, then I am even less confident that you are willing to convey this,” Cruz said.

Ted Cruz is not the only American politician who has raised his voice against the energy policy of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on November 17, both the Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, and the Senator of Louisiana, John Kennedy, through letters demanded that the Biden government intervene in the harassment of companies in the neighboring country.

Specifically, they argued the use of the National Guard to intimidate United States companies, through the operations they have been carrying out together with other authorities in the energy sector that have led to the closure of several facilities.

