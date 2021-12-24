Terraria Boss Gear Guide

Looking for the best Terraria equipment? You’re lucky! Well here we bring you different weapon options with their respective classes that best match your character’s play style. It should be noted that this guide is not intended to point out that there is only one way to deal with enemies, as each user can choose different weapons and equipment.

In this title you will find a wide variety of weapons and accessories that will be part of your essential equipment to fight, such as the classes of summoning weapons, the magic ones, the ranged weapons and also the melee weapons.

Each of these objects keeps its own quality, but this is not everything, since there are also accessories and other armor that They are in charge of enhancing each of the weapons mentioned above, thus allowing the player to select a better set and fully enjoy all the benefits they offer.

For this reason, we have prepared for you a guide with the best Terraria equipment options. However, you can also learn a little more about this title by accessing our complete Terraria guide where you will find the best tips to advance and become a great player.

Importance of equipment for Terraria bosses

If you have been playing this video game for a long time, you will know that there are different types of bosses and therefore, it is important to choose the best equipment in order to achieve its invocation and subsequent defeat.

In addition, it is recommended that all bosses clean their land very well and then build platforms, however, this will depend on each of them. Although this is one of the most important steps, it is possible that be very clear about the information of the bossesThat’s why we invite you to take a look at the complete Terraria bosses guide where we tell you what they are and how to invoke each one of them.

Tips to get the best Terraria equipment

The main tips for Terraria bosses is that collect as many hearts as possibleas well as mana. The latter will depend on whether or not you want to be a magician.

It is also essential that throughout the game the main potions are obtained that will complement the player’s equipment according to the previously selected style of play. Do you know how to prepare these potions? In our guide to potions in Terraria we tell you step by step.

Meet the best weapon equipment for Bosses in Terraria

Here are the best weapons, accessories and items you need to prepare a large combat equipment in Terraria; Thanks to this you will be able to advance successfully, ready to meet them? Here we go.

Cthulhu Brain and World Eater

For summon the brain you need to break three hearts specifically in the crimson biome – own summoner. As for the summoner of the eye, you will have to break three orbs, but in the biome of corruption – own summoner. Whereas, the minimum armor for this is silver or higher than it.

On the one hand,it is important to consider the weapons of ice sword or the iron bow with its fire arrows, although any other superior can also be used.

On the other hand, in the equipment you must have: a ring, a beast claw, Hermes boots, a regeneration band and one more of your choice. Remember that, the brain is somewhat complicated, however it is not impossible.

King Slime and Eye Cthulhu

To invoke the Slime King you must use an accessory called the crown of slime or the rain of slimes, while, to do the same with the Eye of Cthulhu, it is through the suspicious-looking eye. For this, also a minimum level armor will be required, where the most recommended is platinum or gold.

As for weapons, it is important to consider the ice sword or the iron bow with its fire arrows. It is also valid to use any other superior weapon. The equipment consists of Hermes boots, a ring, regeneration band, beast claw and one more of your own choice.

Skeletron

The way to summon Skeletron is through a conversation with the old man who is in the dungeon at night. For this you must have a minimum armor where the most recommended is the crimson armor or the shadow armor. Among the main weapons you need a meteorite pistol, grass sword or something superior to these.

A ring, cobalt shield, regeneration band, beast claw, and Hermes boots are also required as equipment. To make this equipment much simplerWe recommend that you kill the arms first and then the head.

Queen bee

It is invoked after breaking the larva located inside the beehive, so that this is possible you need at least one meteor armor and as weapons a grass sword or a meteorite gun or another of higher level. As for the equipment, you will need a regeneration band, a ring, beast claw, a cobalt shield and Hermes boots.

Fleshy rampart

Summoned by throwing the guide’s voodoo doll into the inferno lava. The most recommended minimum reinforcement is cast and between The main weapons to use are the mini shark and the sword of the night. A ring, wraith boots, a beast claw, regeneration band, and obsidian shield are essential for the fleshy wall.

In addition, it is advisable to follow a path through hell so that the movement of the character is very easy and, not only that, but also you can get the potion of hell. If you wish to invoke again you must wait for the guide to revive, which takes about 10 to 15 minutes.

Potions

Among the most recommended for Terraria bosses, are the following: iron skin, healing, speed, regeneration, archer (in case of using a bow), options, ammunition, fury, resistance and hell.

Objects

In the case of objects, there are no significant changes, however, it is possible that they undergo modifications according to the selected game mode.

Destroyer

Its summoner is the mechanical worm, you must have a minimum armor such as adamantite or titanium. Regarding the weapons a storm arc can be used from underneath, a nimbus wand, or cursed flames. In addition, his equipment consists of the collection of wings, a cross necklace, guardian emblem, an obsidian shield and wraith boots.

Slime queen

For the Slime Queen it will be necessary Crystal Gelatin as summoner, a minimal armor of adamantite or titanium and weapons like the Mini Shark or the Storm Bow below. As equipment there are the otas, the magic quiver, the obsidian shield, the guardian emblem and the cross necklace.

The Twins

They are invoked by the mechanical eye, it also requires a sacred armor and weapons such as the mega shark, the nimbus wand or cursed flames. While his equipment is made up of a guardian emblem, a cross necklace, wings, ghost boots, and an obsidian shield.

In this case, it is important to know that, in order to kill the twins, you must use the gravity potion, since this allows you to move with great ease, that is, go up, go down and dodge.

Skeletron Pirme

The mechanical skull is the summoner of Sekeletron Pirme, in addition you must have at least titanium or adamantite armor and weapons such as the nimbus wand, cursed flames or the mega shark. The equipment is made up of a cross necklace, Wings, Guardian Emblem, Obsidian Shield, and Wraith Boots.

Plantera

The plant is invoked after defeat the three mechanic bosses, as well as finding and breaking in the middle of the jungle the planter bulbs that are found in the underground jungle. This requires a minimum chlorophyte armor and weapons such as the mega shark, terrablade, nimbus wands or a mega shark.

On the other hand we find with his equipment, which consists of an avenger emblem, a Guardian Emblem, Wraith Boots, Wings, and Obsidian Shield.

Golem

Once you have defeated plantera, you must enter the jungle temple with the dropea key, then place a Lihzahrd cell on the Lihzahrd altar so that you can summon the Golem. Remember that you must have at least a chlorophyte or turtle armor.

Empress

It is invoked at kill a prismatic lacewing at night using a scarab armor and as weapons a tsunami or a submachine gun. The necessary equipment will be a master ninja outfit, an obsidian shield or paladin shield, fishron wings, an avenger emblem, and lightning boots.

Duke Fishron

When fishing in the ocean with the truffle worm you will be summoning ducke fishron with minimal scarab armor and as weapons a chlorophyte bow, submachine gun or stynger. The equipment includes a Destroyer Emblem, Avenger Emblem, Wraith Boots, Celestial Stone, Wings.

As for the necessary weapons are the tactical shotgun, the mega shark or a chlorophyte bow, and equipment will feature a guardian emblem, Wraith Boots, Wings, Avenger Emblem, and Master Ninja Gear.

Cultist

It is summoned by killing cultists in the dungeon once you have defeated the Golem. For this to be possible you must have a scarab armor and submachine gun or tsunami as weapons. In addition, the equipment must include a master ninja outfit, lightning boots, obsidian shield or paladin shield, avenger emblem, and fishron wings.

MoonLord

The moonlord is invoked after defeating four celestial pillars, this can be through the use of the celestial seal, in case there are no pillars. It is recommended that beetle armor be worn at the very least and weapons such as the tsunami, vortex kicker, solar flare, or other weapon from the pillars.

Regarding the equipment it will take fishron wings, an ansata cross shield, avenger emblem, a star veil and lightning boots to successfully obtain the moonlord.

Pillars

Its summoner is the pillars that appear after killing the cultist. A scarab armor and weapons such as the submachine gun or a tsunami are useful for this process. The necessary equipment is constituted by an obsidian shield or a paladin shield, avenger emblem, lightning boots, a master ninja outfit, and fishron wings.

But, this is not everything, since to defeat the pillars we recommend that you start with the celestial pillar (invocation pillar), since this way you will be able to get the Stardust Dragon’s staff much faster which is a very helpful summoner.

Starting from this you can go to the pillar that best represents your classEither a nebula stack that equals mage, a vorterix pillar equals rank, or a solar pillar equals melee.

Although it is freely selectable, a good option is to choose the vorterix pillar to later create the vortex striker. However, no matter the type of class, it is always a good option to get the dragon staff. After defeating a pillar, you can now craft the weapon of your choice to continue defeating other pillars. Remember that first you must take down 100 enemies to obtain the barrier that protects the pillar.