More than a decade has passed since the release of A Dance with Dragons, the fifth book in the series of A Song of Ice and Fire by George RR Martin, on which the popular HBO series Game of Thrones is based. Since then fans have been waiting for the sixth book in the series The Winds of Winter, but the author had worked on other projects such as Elden ring. However, George revealed that his work on Elden Ring is now complete.

In his blog ‘Not a blog’ George RR Martin shared his experience working at the Elden Ring, remembering how some years ago Hidetaka Miyazaki and his team of designers contacted him from Japan to ask him to be in charge of creating a world for the story of his next game. “Video games aren’t really my thing … but this offer was too exciting to refuse.”

Miyazaki and his team were making revolutionary things with beautiful art, and what they wanted from me was just a little world-building: A deep, dark, resonant world that would serve as the foundation for the game they planned to make. And I happen to love creating worlds and writing imaginary history ”, George RR Martin.

Although fans of A Song of Ice and Fire (ASOIAF) They showed concern when it was revealed that George RR Martin would be involved in Elden Ring, the writer says that it has been several years since he finished his work for the video game. Because of this, George may have returned to The Winds of Winter, although it has not been updated for a long time regarding ASOIAF’s sixth free.

I did my part, and gave it to my new friends in Japan, and they took it from there. And the years passed. Video games are as big as movies these days (bigger, actually) … and they take so long to create. But the day of the Elden Ring is finally at hand. And I have to say, it looks amazing.

The trailer for the Elden Ring story was released on December 9th and introduced us to a bit of the history of Malenia, as well as new characters with incredible designs such as the General Radahn, the conqueror of the stars. It is clear that FromSoftware intends to deliver a game as ambitious in its narrative as in the quality of its gameplay.

Elden Ring by FromSoftware It will arrive on February 25, 2022 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, PS4, PlayStation 5 and PC. As for The Winds of Winter, it still doesn’t have an estimated release date and we don’t expect this to change this year, but we can keep our fingers crossed for 2022.