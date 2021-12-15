The new Xbox documentary series “Power On” is giving a lot to talk about, as iconic themes and figures of the company appear that had their mistakes in the past. One of these figures is the former Xbox director Don Mattrick, who speaks in one of the chapters about the failure of the Xbox One launch in 2013, mistake that simply cost you the fee.

Through the chapter number 6 The documentary shows everything that happened with the launch of the Xbox One, detailing his vision of the former Xbox director at that time. Throughout the episode, Don Mattrick delves into his guidelines and vision he had with the console at that time, admitting mistakes that led to her being criticized worldwide by players, journalists and industry experts.

Don Mattrick talks about the failure of the Xbox One launch in 2013

Don Mattrick delivered his vision regarding the entertainment he wanted to achieve, but also admitted his blunders (translated): “It was exciting to think of what a dedicated single-purpose entertainment console could be. So we chose it as a path with Xbox One. We wanted a broad device that touches all parts of games and entertainment… We focused a lot on that and could probably have done a better job of reassuring people that we were committed to excellence in games ”.

Together, their statements are contrasted with industry analysts, who similarly criticized this guideline with the fact that the Xbox One would not allow us to play used games, having to always be connected: “We received rejection from consumers, from some journalists, who questioned us if we had made the right decision as a company. It was a valid criticism, but it was a very binary choice, and we decided to gamble online. I wish I had the opportunity to stay, to execute the vision and capabilities that the team had created, but I ended up in the summer announcing that I was leaving. “

The documentary series “Power On: The Xbox Story” is now available worldwide via streaming

Without a doubt, one of the company’s darkest times, where it took a few years for people, consumers and gamers to trust Xbox again after the Don Mattrick era. A lost confidence, what it meant to Microsoft to have lost that generation, boosting the sales and image of PlayStation 4, making it what we all know now.

