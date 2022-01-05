01/05/2022 On at 06:15 CET



Elena Rybakina, Kazakh, number 14 in the WTA and seed number 7, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and thirty-five minutes for 6-3 and 6-4 to Marie Bouzkova, Czech tennis player, number 90 in the WTA, in the round of 16 of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of the WTA 500 tournament in Adelaide, the quarterfinals.

The match data show that Rybakina managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, achieved a 54% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and took 76% of the service points. As for the Czech player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve on one occasion.

Now we just have to wait for the quarterfinals of the competition, which will end with the confrontation between the Kazakh and the American tennis player Shelby rogers, number 40.

The tournament takes place in Adelaide between January 2 and 9 on an open-air hard court. A total of 48 players appear in this competition. The final phase is made up of a total of 30 players who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous rounds of the tournament and the guests.