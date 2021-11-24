Although nowadays Black Friday applies to practically all sectors and more and more companies are launching their offers, technology is one of the ones that attracts the most attention. A television, a mobile phone or something that more and more people are interested in: equipment for gaming, are at very low prices these days on PCBox.

PCBox is one of the companies that is doing the most this Black Friday, with very interesting offers in all its product categories. Whether you want to renew a device or if you want to make a gift for the increasingly closer Christmas, take a look at this selection of products.

Gaming

From headphones to not lose any detail of the game, microphones to give exact orders without background noise or a keyboard with which to direct your troops. Everything related to him gaming it’s found in PCBox. What’s more, if you want to start at the beginning, take a look at the computer they bring you for this Black Friday.

Headphones + Micro NETWAY GAMING XH630 PRO 7.1 RGB. 44.99 euros. 33.99 euros.

DeepCool CF12 ARGB fans (3 Units). 68 euros . 39.99 euros.

. 39.99 euros. Asus Rog Strix Scope RX keyboard. 129.85 euros . 104.95 euros.

. 104.95 euros. MSI GF63 Gaming Laptop, with Intel Core i7 processor, 16GB of RAM, 512GB of storage and an RTX3050 graphics. 999 euros . 929 euros.

Computing

Monitors, laptops or Wi-Fi routers with which to improve your Internet connection. The confinement made clear the need to be well equipped to continue working from home or connected with yours. Take a look at this selection of products. All of them top-notch and groundbreaking prices.

23.8 inch Philips monitor, FHD resolution. 119 euros . 109 euros

. 109 euros 15.6-inch Lenovo laptop, with AMD Ryzen processor, 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. 699 euros . 649 euros.

. 649 euros. HP 15S-FQ2076NS laptop, with Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB of RAM and 512 GB of SSD storage. 659 euros . 599 euros.

. 599 euros. Router Xiaomi Mi Router AX1800. 70 euros . 45.99 euros.

Telephony, wearables and tablets

In this category, in addition to putting the inseparable device (smartphones), we have completed it with two more families that also have a lot of weight. The first is the tablet, with which to view our favorite content in a comfortable way. The second, the wearables that are being seen and used more and more.

Oppo A74 5G. Qualcomm Snapdragon processor, 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, quad camera with 48 megapixel main sensor. 319 euros . 249 euros.

. 249 euros. Xiaomi Mi Band 6 black bracelet. 39.90 euro s. 29.90 euros.

s. 29.90 euros. Asus VivoWatch BP CERAMIC smartwatch. 169 euros . 149 euros.

. 149 euros. Asus VivoWatch SP HC-A05 smartwatch. 269 ​​euros . 229 euros.

. 229 euros. 8.7 inch Samsung Tab 7 Lite Tablet. 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. Gray. 169 euros . 119 euros.

Home

In this category we bring you three essential products. A TV with incredible picture quality, a vacuum cleaner with which to capture every last speck of dust and a security camera to control who enters and leaves your house.

Xiaomi Mi Vacuum Cleaner G10 Vacuum Cleaner, 238 euros . 219 euros.

. 219 euros. Xiaomi Mi TV P1 43 ”UHD TV. 449 euros . 299 euros.

. 299 euros. EZVZ C3A-B IP Camera. 299 euros . 241.13 euros.

These are just some of the discounts that PCBox has in place for this Black Friday. But they are not the only ones so we recommend that visit their website and don’t miss a thing.