GOODBYE SOCIETY, HELLO MASS

I don’t want to talk about politics. Even less from politicians. But yes of social realities. Contradiction? No. I am motivated by will, not whim. The truth is that I have never understood the true meaning and consequences of the Technocracy. What is its content, scope and effects? Perhaps we should ask political scientists or state theorists, or simply politicians. But which ones? Where to begin. Apparently the technocracy is a form of government that obviously affects a form of state. Between the two, the government and the State, there is a very intimate relationship. Each one by his side generally conforming the same reality.

THE GOAL IS THE RHYTHM

In this age of total uncertainty, of absolute uncertainty, no one can deny that we could be living or suffering from the effects of a post-technocracy or new technocracy disguised as a chameleon, disguised as something. Maybe wolf, maybe sheep. The costume is the least of it. The important thing is that this technocracy resurfaces, if it ever ceased to exist, with the intention of setting the same rhythm in its political practice. To give the same rhythm to the arrhythmic. That is, to project the informal as formal. Acting irrational to present yourself as rational. Being out of step in order to act like in step. Live in chaos to survive in so-called stability. In this technocratic ecosystem anything goes, everything, as long as the rhythmic rhythm continues. Do you follow me? It is important to unlearn what you have learned to continue learning, even if it is at times without definition. It is as if you turned your being to stop being you, being the same. Craziness? Not quite. In that form of government it is allowed to be crazy to be normal. I explain?

MASS, THE OPPOSITE OF SOCIETY

Technocracy synchronizes diachronies. Any diachrony. Be political and social and even personal. Maybe it’s time to get out the dictionary and standardize concepts. But let’s keep our minds simple, okay? And with a simple mind, let’s ask ourselves: who and how is synchronized? What gets synced, and why? In this sense, to which society or social conglomerate is synchronization applied to maintain this arrhythmic rhythm? The answers, depending on beliefs, paradigms, traditions or perceptions, can be varied. But they will always direct us to an origin: to structuralism or technocracy that obviously, as a political phenomenon, generate concrete political realities. Never abstract. That is, it is aimed at the mass. Note that this concept of “mass” is the radically opposite of “society.” It is understood? Many, many authors have debated and reflected on this. They all agree that it is a total incongruity to say “mass society”. This concept does not exist. It is impossible for it to exist in reality.

But let’s go in parts. By “society” we refer to that sociological phenomenon that implies consciousness of ourselves; coexistence in the social. Relationship with each other. Pure interaction, among many other elements. However, by “mass” we mean the consciousness of the Self alone; of the person for their own benefit, maintaining anonymity. Personal well-being is guaranteed by isolation. Nobody relates to someone. Pure ambiguity, among many other aspects. In the mass there is a disarticulation of social conscience. Do not you think? Remember that one of the most important aspects that originated the radical individualism of the 19th century was precisely the worldview of the mass. Society ceased to exist to give rise solely to the mass.

In the context of the nineteenth century there was extreme radical liberalism, the industrial revolution or serial production, the search for personal well-being over well-being, the breaking of the principle of authority, urbanization and with it the growing insecurity and social violence, as well as many other phenomena. The mass adopted a very individualistic mentality before the extinct society. As a result, said company was disbanded. And the result was the breakdown of everything social. There are even those who think that we continue to be socially broken, with no possibility of recovering as “society”. What do you think?

WELL FARE – STATE

This Technocracy became the welfare state. What at that time was called the Well fare-state. Its expression, representation and objective was to seek “well-being”, physically and comfortably, without any effort. What was translated into the end of the individual, in the end of “well being”. There the important objective is to have, collect, knead material and roughly as much as possible. Produce, progress in reification. And the fact that some love a lot or everything, imaginatively implies that “everyone” has supposedly reached “social well-being”. This continued and remains totally contradictory. Remember? The intention is to set the same pace in political practice. To give a rhythm to the arrhythmic. Flag involution as a tool for evolution. Produce nothing to present it as something everything, as a mass wealth generation mechanism. And therefore illusory. An example was Perestroika. Where structuralism and technocracy abounded. With the Russian revolution in 1917 an apparent, simply ideological “political equality” was achieved. Materially having was achieved, we all have everything, due to the fact that “everything was shared” in the imagination. Everything of the State was distributed in and for the mass. That Soviet technocracy was founded on readaptation, restructuring and reform. Never in the style of Westernization, but as a mere mirage. It was a mega experience worth remembering.

TRANSFORMATIONISM

In future posts we will share additional thoughts on Technocracy, Modernization, and Political Functionalism. All these phenomena seen as energy, because “energy is neither created nor destroyed, it only transforms.” For this reason, we must also analyze Transformationism in the current context of political regimes. Why? Because we should not accept overcrowding, ever. The fundamental purpose is the necessary vindication of society and its inherent conscious awareness of us, always in relation to each other. But we will comment on this on another occasion.

The opinions expressed are solely the responsibility of their authors and are completely independent of the position and editorial line of Forbes Mexico.