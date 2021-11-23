Techland doesn't want Dying Light 2 to be like Cyberpunk 2077

After much silence, Techland finally started showing us gameplay and new glimpses of Dying Light 2 in recent months. However, the community is still a bit concerned about the state of the game, and especially, in its last generation version.

The team of 3DGames had the opportunity to attend a preview with Techland, where it was shown how the game ran in its version of Playstation 4. It was there that the media could ask Tymon Smektala the reason why they decided to show the title in this version.

“You can’t imagine how difficult it is to make a video game, I think that at CD Projekt they really believed that they could deliver the game they had in their hands on time and in the best conditions, but it is extremely complicated, I imagine what they must be going through. It is not about that, we are not CD Projekt, we do not want to enter into comparisons. We are creating our own game, our own universe, we are focused on this franchise and we are putting everything we have to make Dying Light 2: Stay Human a success upon launch. “

Dying Light 2 will debut for consoles Xbox, PlayStation and PC on February 4, 2022. Apparently, the game will no longer suffer from delays.

Editor’s note: And is that after what happened with Cyberpunk 2077, the truth is that no developer studio out there wants to go through a similar situation. A year has passed and the new CDPR still has not recovered from all the backlash it suffered at the time, and at this point, it sounds difficult to achieve it.

Source: 3DGames