But in the midst of this maelstrom of change and innovation, pressure has been present for HR areas, which have had to face their own challenges as they seek to respond to the needs of the business and people, but also to their own personal needs. and professionals.

We need to take care of our employees and that is why we need to take care of our HR areas, so that they are in the best possible shape to live 2022 with the best energy and that they develop their maximum potential, for that there are 5 tools that you can use to take care of your HR area and be the best people leader:

1. Conscious feedback: HR areas receive complaints and concerns all the time, rarely thanks; Employee expectations are diverse and at times very challenging, therefore, to take care of your HR area there is nothing better than a balanced, context-aware, inspiring feedback and above all based on the confidence that your human team will look for the best results from the clarity that you help him to have.

As a HR client, you can establish quarterly sessions to share with them the progress in the human management of your team and at the same time build initiatives together in the face of the challenges that are presented to you.

2. Solid support: “We are all HR” is a phrase that is heard repeatedly in companies, but it is not like that. HR is the team that facilitates the human strategy of the business, it has a very clear role and key capabilities that enable it to achieve it. What is key is that each leader in the organization understands the importance of being responsible for their team when managing their human processes, connecting with the needs of those who report to them and modeling the behaviors that reinforce the organizational culture. Having this clarity of roles helps processes work more effectively and agilely.

3. Matrix of strategic priorities: An exercise to better organize 2022 is the prioritization of needs and initiatives when considering the impact on business objectives versus feasibility, this will allow us to strategically define the best adequacy of resources and implementation times, few things of high impact , connected to a clear purpose have a better effect.

In this way we can develop a complete change cycle, from the communication of the initiatives, the enabling of the teams and finally the implementation and measurement. This 2022 proves to have an agile plan in human issues!