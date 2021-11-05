Taika Waititi continues to explore other opportunities beyond the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Star wars. The next thing from the New Zealand director will be an adaptation of The Incal, the graphic novel by Alejandro Jodorowsky. What began as a rumor, was finally confirmed by Waititi himself through his account of Twitter:

“I am honored to announce that I will bring El Incal, the masterpiece of the master, hero and true creator, Alejandro Jodorowsky, to the big screen.”

Taika Waititi, in addition to directing the feature film, will also be responsible for the adapted script with Jemaine Clement and Peter Warren. For the moment, yes, there is no information about its release date or possible actors that make up the cast. The first draft of the script is expected to be ready later this year.

It is worth mentioning that the project belongs Humanoids, a comic book distribution company that is just taking its first steps in the film industry. For this reason, it is not known if they plan to distribute it exclusively in cinemas or are open to listening to proposals from a streaming video platform. In an age where companies like Netflix and Apple TV + are constantly opening their wallets to strengthen their catalog, nothing can be ruled out.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Fabrice Giger, CEO of Humanoids, acknowledged that it won’t be easy to adapt The Incal. However, from the company they plan to give full creative freedom to Taika Waititi and the rest of the scriptwriters.

Taika Waititi and Alejandro Jodorowsky talk about it

“Alejandro Jodorowsky’s films and graphic novels have influenced me and so many others for a long time. I was amazed to have the opportunity to bring his iconic characters to life and I am grateful to Alejandro, Fabrice and everyone at Humanoids for trusting me to do it, “said Taika Waititi.

For his part, the Chilean author Alejandro Jodorowsky also had words in relation to the project: “When the director of Humanoids, Fabrice Giger, presented the work of Taika Waititi to me, It was obvious to me that he was the one. I fully trust in Taika’s creativity to give The Incal an impressive approach, intimate and at the same time of cosmic proportions. “