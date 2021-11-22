Sylvia Pasquel and Stephanie Salas (Photo: Instagram / @ masterchefmx / Cuartoscuro)

Sylvia Pasquel talked about how difficult it was for her to make the decision to temporarily hide the death of Micky Salas to Stephanie Salas. The actress pointed out that as an adult, her daughter already had to understand the reasons that led her to do so.

In 1970, Sylvia Elizabeth Banquells Pinal, better known in show business as Sylvia Pasquel, and Micky Salas had a daughter whom they named Stephanie. 10 years later, the musician lost his life due to a sudden heart attack. At that moment, The actress chose to hide that information from the now participant of Masterchef Celebrity Mexico justifying that at that time she was a girl.

Recently, Sylvia Pasquel clarified that she made the decision to keep her away from the entire funeral process because she did not want her to have a trauma from seeing the musician in those conditions.

“It is that yes we have already talked about it, I already explained it. If you have an 8-year-old daughter and they tell you that your husband died, what decision do you make? Do you make it for yourself? Thinking about the well-being of your son? or, because also could have taken her to the wake and could have caused her trauma in the situation of seeing her father in a coffin and to see his dad bury two meters down in the ground”, Explained in a meeting with the media recovered by the cameras of The sun rises.

The actress of Loving You Is My Sin He commented that this type of situation makes people make very complicated decisions, but in the end he did it thinking about the singer’s well-being: “It is a decision that you as a father or mother make thinking that it is the right one for your daughter“, said.

Sylvia Pasquel mentioned that she has already touched on this issue repeatedly with Luis Miguel’s ex-partner, so she considers that she should already be clear about how everything happened and what was the origin of the reasons. In addition, he revealed that he only withheld the information from his daughter for a few days, because as soon as he returned to Mexico City he explained the unfortunate situation in a prudent way.

Stephanie Salas

“I returned to Mexico and on the second day I told him […] you have to think of a way, the most loving, so you can tell your son that his dad is gone […] If your child at that time cannot understand it, You have to understand it when you are an adult because also as an adult you will have to make some such important decision”, He expressed.

In this way, Pasquel faced the speculations around the relationship he has with Stephanie Salas and made it clear that the issue that at some point caused a type of discrepancy between them, is already more than discussed.

In 2020, the actress from Dance with Me He gave an interview to Ventaneando where he spoke about the pain caused by the loss of his father when he was only 10 years old. On that occasion, Stephanie confessed that she was affected by not knowing about the death of Micky Salas because she could not say goodbye to her as she would have liked.

Masterchef Celebrity Mexico

“My mother was very afraid to say, as I knew it was my adoration … however, I do not judge my mother by any means […] The day my mother told me, poor thing, I didn’t even know how to tell me. He even told me like in a poemMy mom is very pretty, but I got upset with all the circumstances, ”he recalled.

