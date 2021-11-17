The Japanese manufacturer configured versions where it replaces digital speedometers with analogue ones in its three best-selling models in Mexico: Swift, Ertiga and Ignis. These versions, which Suzuki calls ‘complementary’, reached the sales floors with a discount of around 3% compared to the versions that have digital equipment.

“When the client arrives at the sales floor, we show him all the options and tell him: I have this fully equipped one that I delivered to you in a month or this other, with other types of equipment, which I can give you now,” explains Macías now, already with figures showing the results. “Customers do not make the decision immediately because they are not imbued with the problem [de la falta de chips]. Then they leave, they take a ride, and when they see that the competitor next door has no availability and does not offer alternatives, they return to us ”, he adds.

The versions with analog equipment, immediately available and discounted, already generate around 15% of the sales of each model.

“The person who is going through these versions is the one who does a lot of numerical analysis, that is, the one who reviews the price, the equipment and says: well, I don’t need this and it saves me money on this side. It is a very specific profile ”, explains the manager.

Suzuki has sold 25,925 units between January and October, 33% more than the 19,431 units sold in the same period of 2020, according to Inegi data. This double-digit growth has allowed it to climb from position 12 to 11 in the sales ranking.

The Mexican subsidiary has the objective of selling 32,500 units, which would mean exceeding the volume of 31,211 marketed in 2019, prior to the pandemic. “We believe that we can close with a growth of 15% thanks to this strategy of bringing options (with analog equipment) to the client,” says Macías.