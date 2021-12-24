Surgeon analyzes the blows in Mi Pobre Angelito | Atomix

One of the elements that characterize the series of My poor angel, or at least the first two, are all the traps that Wet Bandits, eventually known as Sticky Bandits, are subjected to. Thus, a trauma surgeon took it upon herself to reveal how dangerous blows are and damage to which this duo of thieves were subjected by a child.

Wired recently shared a video of Annie Onishi, a trauma surgeon, taking on the task of analyzing the 30 hits and traps Harry and Marv had to endure over the course of two films.

This is not the first time that something like this has emerged on the internet. The videos that analyze the types of blows that the Wet Bandits suffer are very common, with some deducing that this pair dies at the end of My poor angel, due to all the damage they receive. But nevertheless, Onishi’s statements stand out by offering a separate study for each trauma, and not in general.

Editor’s Note:

Christmas is the season of My Poor Little Angel 1 Y two. Although the real consequences of this film are terrifying, we are talking about a world where a second degree burn, or constant blows to the head are simple inconveniences.

Via: Wired