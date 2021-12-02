Vivaldi is one of the alternatives to Chrome when browsing with your mobile or laptop. A browser that we have already talked about on other occasions and that is now updated on Android to version 5.0 with news such as tabs in two separate rows or a note-taking tool.

Vivaldi has just been updated to version 5.0, which comes hand in hand with interesting news. Among them, an interface in which you can create rows of tabs, the possibility of increasing the area for tabs by omitting the close button or a tool to take notes.

Lashes in two rows

Vivaldi, a well-known browser for computers, made the leap to Android then offering many of its advantages. And with frequent updates, it now reaches version 5.0. An update focused on improving usability.

To achieve this, Vivaldi adds the support for multiple rows of tabs. The browser tab bar is now updated so that two rows of tabs can be created. Ideal for devices with a good size screen or tablets. This bar can be placed at the top or bottom of the screen. And if there is still a lack of space, the button to close the browser can be omitted.

Of the rest of the news, it should be noted that Vivaldi 5.0 includes a page-specific dark mode change and a tool that facilitates note-taking. Now when selecting text the option appears “Copy in the note”.

Regarding the version of Vivaldi for tablets and Chromebooks, now side panels arrive. Available on the left side of the browser, they allow you to display your history, downloads, bookmarks, and notes. In addition, these can be activated or deactivated to suit the user.

As we have already commented, Vivaldi 5.0 can now be downloaded from the Google Play Store. Windows, macOS and Linux versions are also ready to download.

Vivaldi: fast browser with ad blocking

