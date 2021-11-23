Black friday is about to begin. The day of the year of great deals is an unavoidable appointment for all those looking to save a little on their purchases. Historically, Black Friday has huge discounts on textiles and technology, but what about the big discount supermarkets, do they celebrate Black Friday? Well, some yes and others no, so We have compiled the most important ones to find out if they will have special offers.

And it is that as we say, it is not very common for us supermarkets with discounts to celebrate Black Friday, since they generally already have their own promotions that are seasonal, and they do not usually focus on Black Friday, since they are not products of the that need to get rid of the stock.

In this sense, it is not generalized, but there are supermarkets with discounts for Black Friday. The most important and the largest apply interesting promotional discounts during this day of the year, although not in all their products or sections, so you have to be attentive. And in any case, it depends on each supermarket:

Supermarkets with discounts on Black Friday

Mercadona

Mercadona does not apply discounts on Black Friday. No promotional offers for this day. What’s more, the company has even stopped accepting promotional checks, and the only offers it offers are temporary ones on certain products.

The English Court

The El Corte Inglés supermarket yes it celebrates black friday. Not in all sections or for all products. In fact, the company offers special discounts through discount checks during Black Friday. However, having a great variety of products, we can find some specials on Friday.

Day

El Dia also celebrates Black Friday, in fact it is one of the supermarkets that has more interesting promotions for that day. If it continues in its tradition, the company will offer discounts of up to 10 euros through your website, but it is not certain. What is certain is that the company already has active interesting discounts through its website on a multitude of products.

Carrefour

Given the variety of products that Carrefour offers, it is quite likely there will be special offers for Black Friday. It is another of those supermarkets with discounts in some of its sections, since we have to remember that company also sells technology, textiles and an endless number of products beyond food.

Lidl

And we arrived at the supermarket with the most important discounts on Black Friday. Lidl sells a lot technology on your website and it is one of the largest as far as discounts are concerned. In fact, on its website you can already find a large number of promotional and discounted products for all those who want one of its great products.